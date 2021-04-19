10:00 | 06.01.2022

Energistics Becomes an Affiliate of The Open Group® Following Completion of Governance Transition

Effective January 1st, Energistics Consortium, Inc. is now an affiliate of The Open Group®, a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Energistics remains a separate entity, with The Open Group assuming control of Energistics operations, in a move which will enable broader community access, more efficient collaboration, and stronger standards evolution in line with the global energy transition. Having proudly served the industry for over thirty years, Energistics is also a long-standing member of The Open Group OSDU™ Forum, and in October 2018 became the first non-operator company to be invited to join the Forum. Its WITSML™, RESQML™, PRODML™, and ETP standards have become universal in the industry and form a critical component of the OSDU Data Platform. Development will continue in Energistics Special Interest Groups (SIGs) to ensure the standards remain a vibrant part of the Energy community. Most recently, Energistics Transfer Protocol v1.2 was released in September 2021, and a consolidated Release Candidate for new versions of RESEQML, PRODML, and WITSML was made available in December 2021. This work will support both the wider industry and the ongoing development of the OSDU Data Platform and standards for analyzing legacy subsurface energy data as well as new energy data from wind, geothermal, hydrogen, photovoltaic sources, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage data sources. “As Energistics starts an exciting new chapter in its development, we want to thank the more than 3,500 upstream subject matter experts, from over 115 member companies, who have contributed to its development over the last thirty years,” said Ross Philo, CEO of Energistics. “We are also particularly grateful to our operational staff, who have served the industry with outstanding dedication. They have ensured a smooth transition for our members, and we wish them all the best in their next adventure.” Today’s transition of governance reflects the significant overlap between Energistics and The Open Group OSDU Forum, with 42 of the 220 current Forum members also being Energistics members. Retaining its own board, the work of Energistics will now be overseen by members of both organizations alongside The Open Group itself. “The relationship between Energistics and The Open Group has been a long and fruitful one, and this is the right next step for our organizations,” adds Steve Nunn, CEO and President of The Open Group. “Bringing the knowledge and capabilities of The Open Group OSDU Forum and the Energistics SIGs closer together means that we will continue to lead the charge in data exchange standards for the industry, while also opening doors to a broader community for both organizations. We are committed to ensuring that the Energistics standards continue to evolve, thrive, and enable cross-discipline integration of industry data.”

– ENDS -About Energistics

Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry’s data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 30 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of international and nationalized oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies, and the global standards user community. For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org.

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 850 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

About The Open Group OSDU Forum

The Open Group OSDU Forum is developing the Open-Source Software OSDU Data Platform and associated standards that enables the Energy industry to develop the transformational technology implementation to support the world’s changing Energy needs. The Open Group OSDU Forum has over 225 member organizations and over 1900 subscribers worldwide. Membership in The Open Group OSDU Forum is available to all energy stakeholders including international and nationalized oil companies, new energy providers, application developers, service operators, technology providers, software companies, academia, and more. More information on the OSDU Forum can be found at www.osduforum.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005072/en/