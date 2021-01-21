14:00 | 21.01.2021

Energy Focus Partners with Three New Sales Agencies to Expand Territories

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, has signed on CW Lighting and Associates, LLC, Flex Green Lighting, and LEC and Company as new sales agencies. They will market and sell Energy Focus’ full range of LED lighting and EnFocus™ lighting control solutions as well as its recently launched UV-C Disinfection solutions to its commercial and industrial customers in the designated regions.

CW Lighting and Associates, LLC, founded in 1983 and based in Houston, Texas is now a sales agent of Energy Focus, Inc. for commercial and industrial customers. “CW is excited to be partnering with Energy Focus. Energy Focus has a unique range of innovative products that complement our line card and we are looking forward to a very successful partnership as technologically advanced, human-centric lighting turns mainstream,” said Michelle Holman, Managing Partner of CW Lighting and Associates.

Flex Green Lighting, the energy and lighting division of a 35-year electrical distribution company based in Indianapolis, Indiana is now the sales agent for Energy Focus, Inc. for the majority of the state of Indiana. Rob Annee, Managing Partner of Flex Green, stated, “For years we have strived to align Flex Green with only the top-quality LED lighting manufacturers in the United States. In the past we struggled in dealing with less than superior quality manufacturers, which cost us significantly in warranty issues over time. Flex Green, as an organization, has decided to only partner with the industry’s premier LED manufacturers. Energy Focus pairs perfectly with Flex Green’s industry leading quality offerings. We have installed Energy Focus’ products for years without a single warranty claim. We look forward to now bringing Energy Focus’ LED solutions directly to our electrical contractor partners, as well as our long-term direct end-user customers.”

LEC and Company, based in St. Louis, Missouri for over 50 years has become the sales agent for Energy Focus for the state of Missouri and parts of southern Illinois. “We came on board because of the depth of Energy Focus’ commercial and industrial product line and strong demand for their emergency backup-battery integrated T8 lamps, RedCap® from our customer base,” said Don Calcaterra, Vice President of LEC and Company.

“Energy Focus is very excited to engage and partner with these new agencies to enter additional markets,” said Wanda Adams, Vice President of Business Development for Commercial Lighting for Energy Focus. “These agencies’ dedicated regional coverages and stellar growth records coupled with their reputation and commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency and human health make them the perfect partners for us. We look forward to developing long and mutually beneficial relationships with the teams at CW Lighting, Flex Green, and LEC to bring our growing line of leading LED, HCL and UV-C products to these new territories.”

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable and human-centric lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Our patent-pending UV-C Disinfection (UVCD) technologies and products, announced in October 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than 5,000,000 gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

About CW Lighting and Associates LLC

CW Lighting is a lighting manufacturer’s representative servicing the Houston area. We pride ourselves on offering the best customer experience for our clients whether it be project management, quotations or specification work. Whatever your lighting need, we want to be your trusted source.

About Flex Green Lighting

Flex Green Lighting is a lighting consulting and distribution company of LED and High Efficiency Lighting products. Flex Green Lighting is an affiliate of FlexPac, a 30-year-old, independently owned company based out of Zionsville, Indiana. Our goal is to evaluate your current lighting and create an analysis to show all the benefits of choosing an investment in your lighting to improve sustainability. We can show that highly efficient lighting is an investment, not just a purchase, which can save up to 75% in electricity savings due to lighting. We can also improve the amount of light output and color rendering of the environment for better productivity and product appearance. Finally, there are several environmental benefits of using a Green product and energy reducing product.

About LEC and Company

LEC and Company has been a constant source of lighting information in the St. Louis market for well over 50 years. Bruce Eason, Don Calcaterra, and Tom Mispagel have brought together a dynamic sales team to service the St. Louis market. LEC and Company is a lighting and controls manufacturer representative responsible for marketing and selling our manufacturers’ products throughout our territory – Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005056/en/