|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 11.01.2021
Energy Transfer Announces Bradford D. Whitehurst as Chief Financial Officer
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced that Bradford D. (Brad) Whitehurst has been named as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Whitehurst, age 46, brings 20 years of experience to the position having served most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of Tax for the Dallas-based midstream company.
In addition to overseeing all of Energy Transfer’s taxation functions, Whitehurst has also been responsible for managing Energy Transfer’s Information Technology and Business Optimization divisions since joining the Partnership in 2014. He also serves on Energy Transfer’s Investment Committee and is a director of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). Additionally, Whitehurst is a member of the board of directors for the Energy Infrastructure Council, having served in this capacity since 2017.
“We are very pleased to have Brad assume the position of Chief Financial Officer,” said Tom Long, co-CEO of Energy Transfer. “His expertise and strategic counsel have been invaluable to us, not only as a member of our executive management team for the last six years, but as a longtime advisor to us on the significant M&A transactions that took place prior to him joining the Partnership. We look forward to his continued leadership as we execute our business strategies in 2021 and beyond.”
Prior to joining Energy Transfer, Whitehurst was a partner in the Washington, DC office of Bingham McCutchen LLP where he specialized in partnership taxation. He was also an attorney at Washington, DC law firms McKee Nelson LLP and Hogan & Hartson. Whitehurst is a member of both the Washington, DC and the Virginia Bar Associations and is licensed to practice law in Washington, DC.
Whitehurst graduated from Duke University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in 1998 with a Master of Accounting degree. He received his law degree in 2001 from Duke University School of Law.
The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.energytransfer.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer