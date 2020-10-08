|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 09.10.2020
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced today that long-time Energy Transfer executives Mackie McCrea and Tom Long have been named as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective January 1, 2021. Energy Transfer co-founder Kelcy Warren will remain as Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. As Co-CEOs, McCrea and Long will work together in the manner of an “Office of the CEO” and will jointly direct the business of the Partnership. Warren will continue to be actively involved in the strategic direction of the Partnership.
McCrea first joined the Partnership in 1997 as Senior Vice President Business Development. Since that time he has served in a number of leadership roles including Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., and most recently as President and Chief Commercial Officer of Energy Transfer. McCrea also serves on the Energy Transfer Board of Directors.
Long has served as the Partnership’s Chief Financial Officer since February of 2016. Prior to assuming this role, he served for five years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Regency Energy Partners LP, which was acquired by Energy Transfer in 2010. Before that, he held leadership positions with Matrix Service Company and DCP Midstream Partners, LP, among others. Long also serves on the Boards of Directors of Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP, and is Chairman of the Board of USA Compression Partners, LP.
Warren, who has been a leader in the energy industry for more than 40 years, co-founded Energy Transfer in 1996 with approximately 200 miles of natural gas pipelines and 20 employees. Today, Energy Transfer is an international company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of energy assets in the United States.
“Although I am stepping away from the day-to-day management of our business, I will continue to be intimately involved in the strategic growth of Energy Transfer,” said Warren. “I could not be more proud to pass the reins to Mackie and Tom. Both have greatly contributed to our success, which I know they will continue in their new roles. I have the utmost respect for them personally and professionally, and I know that they, along with the rest of the senior management team, will continue to provide outstanding leadership for our more than 10,000 employees and value for our unitholders.”
The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.energytransfer.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer