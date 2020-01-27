|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 27.01.2020
Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.305 per ET common unit ($1.22 on an annualized basis) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. This cash distribution is supported by the company’s underlying long-term stable cash flows. Energy Transfer benefits from a fully-integrated business with a diverse mix of earnings, generated by providing midstream services from the well-head to the market. The announced quarterly distribution is consistent with the distribution for the third quarter of 2019 and will be paid on February 19, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2020.
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Energy Transfer L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Energy Transfer L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Energy Transfer L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
The information contained in this press release is available on our website at energytransfer.com.
