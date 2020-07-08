|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:24 | 09.07.2020
Energy Transfer Clarifying Statement on Dakota Access Pipeline
We would like to provide further clarification around news reports out today regarding the operations of the Dakota Access Pipeline. To be clear, we have never suggested that we would defy a court order. Rather, DAPL is seeking appropriate relief from that order through the established legal process.
