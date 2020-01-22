|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 22.01.2020
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. today announced the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4609375 per Series C Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETPprC), the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4765625 per Series D Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETPprD), and the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4750000 per Series E Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETPprE). These cash distributions will be paid on February 18, 2020 to Series C, Series D and Series E unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2020.
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
The information contained in this press release is available on our website at energytransfer.com.
