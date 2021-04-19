|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 05.01.2022
Energy Vault and Korea Zinc Announce Strategic Partnership in Energy Storage Including USD $50 Million Investment
Energy Vault, Inc. (Energy Vault), the company developing sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, today announced a strategic partnership for renewable energy storage with Korea Zinc Co., Ltd. (“Korea Zinc”, KRX 010130) the global leader in non-ferrous metal smelting production including leading positions in Zinc, Lead, Silver and rare metal Indium. The partnership supports Korea Zinc’s strategy to decarbonize their refining and smelting operations focused initially under wholly owned subsidiary Sun Metals Corporation Pty. Ltd. (“Sun Metals”). The companies expect to begin project deployment in mid-2022.
Sun Metals is targeting to become one of the first zinc refineries to produce “Green” Zinc in support of their broader strategy to shift to 100% renewable power by 2040 with an interim target of 80% renewable by 2030. Sun Metals’ mission is to be the safest, most environmentally-responsible, and most competitive zinc refinery in the world. In November 2020, the zinc refining leader joined the RE100 Climate Group initiative as part of its commitment to 100% renewable power by 2040. Korea Zinc recently announced Ark Energy Corporation Pty. Ltd. (“Ark Energy”), another wholly owned Australian subsidiary of Korea Zinc, will acquire a 100% interest in a leading utility-scale wind and solar energy developer (Epuron) in Australia which brings more than 9 GW of wind and solar projects with it that will play an important part in meeting or exceeding Sun Metals renewable power goals and supporting Ark Energy’s plans to become the most competitive producer of green hydrogen in the world. Sun Metals is currently the second largest consumer of electricity in Queensland, Australia with greater than 1 terawatt hours of consumption per annum.
“Energy Vault’s innovative storage technology and energy management software platform can play a key role in enabling and accelerating our decarbonization strategy as we enhance our ability to power our operations with renewable energy,” said Yun B. Choi, Vice Chairman of Korea Zinc.
“We are proud to partner with Korea Zinc and Sun Metals to broadly support their clean energy transition within their refining operations,” said Robert Piconi, CEO and Co-Founder, Energy Vault. “Korea Zinc has demonstrated tremendous global leadership as a company in setting aggressive decarbonization targets and then investing significant capital to make sustainable, decarbonized energy a reality for their operations, and that certainly is the case here with their investment in Energy Vault.”
“We look forward to collaborating with Energy Vault in pursuit of our goal to become the first refinery in the world to produce green zinc made entirely from renewable energy,” said Kiwon Park, CEO of Sun Metals. “As the second largest consumer of electricity in Queensland, Sun Metals has a strong focus on being both environmentally responsible and the most competitive zinc refinery in the world.”
The new commitment announced today brings proceeds from the PIPE transaction to $150 million. These proceeds, combined with up to $288 million in Novus’s cash trust account, will be used to fund Energy Vault’s operations and support new and existing growth initiatives. Additionally, as a result of this increased PIPE investment, approximately 90% of the minimum cash condition has been satisfied.
Mr. Choi continued, “Our investment in Energy Vault underscores our commitment to advancing the production of metals that are essential for human life in a sustainable way.”
Mr. Piconi added, “This investment from one of the world’s largest metal producers and our partnership agreement with Sun Metals will further accelerate the global scale-up of our innovative energy storage infrastructure and software platform within one of the most important global markets of Australia. Importantly, with the majority of the minimum cash condition satisfied, it also significantly enhances deal certainty, thus allowing the Energy Vault team to remain hyper focused on deployment execution across the globe.”
Korea Zinc joins several other leading investors committed to participate in the Business Combination by investing in the PIPE. The PIPE is anchored by strategic and institutional investors, including funds and accounts managed by Adage Capital Partners LP, Pickering Energy Partners, Sailingstone Capital Energy Transition Strategy Fund, SoftBank Investment Advisers, CEMEX Ventures (NYSE:CX), Palantir Technologies Inc., (NYSE:PLTR) and other investors. Affiliates and associates of Novus Capital also participated in the PIPE investment. This follows the recent Series C funding round previously announced on August 28, 2021 which closed at $107.5 million and included strategic investments from Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, BHP Ventures, +Volta Energy Technologies and Softbank Vision Fund, among others.
Completion of Energy Vault’s Business Combination with Novus II Capital Corporation is expected in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to approval by Novus’ stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.
Energy Vault previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE:NXU), which is expected to result in Energy Vault becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “NRGV” and “NRGV WS” in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
In September 2021, Korea Zinc was the first major refiner in the world to join RE100 and commit to powering its global operations from 100% clean energy by 2050.
As Queensland’s biggest zinc refinery, Sun Metals produce a Special High-Grade Zinc. In 2018, Sun Metals completed the largest (125MW) integrated industrial used solar plant in Australia. This solar farm generates 24% of the electricity used by Sun Metals.
Sun Metals is committed to the community and is a strong contributor to the local economy. It employs over 350 staff and contractors, primarily from the local community.
Ark Energy is leveraging and expanding on the group’s existing investments across the hydrogen supply chain to become an extreme user, demand creator and major exporter of green hydrogen. Ark Energy’s SunHQ hydrogen hub is the first hydrogen project in Australia to be jointly supported by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and the Queensland Government. SunHQ has been granted development approval from the Queensland Government and is on track to be commissioned by December 2022.
These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Energy Vault’s and Novus’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Energy Vault and Novus.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the Proposed Transactions, including the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Proposed Transactions or that the approval of the stockholders of Novus or Energy Vault is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transactions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Energy Vault; risks related to the rollout of Energy Vault’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; risks related to the inability or unwillingness of Energy Vault’s customers to perform under sales agreements; risks related to Energy Vault’s the performance and availability of EVS; demand for renewable energy; ability to commercialize and sell its solution; ability to negotiate definitive contractual arrangements with potential customers; the impact of competitive technologies; ability to obtain sufficient supply of materials; the impact of Covid-19; global economic conditions; ability to meet installation schedules; construction and permitting delays and related increases in costs; the effects of competition on Energy Vault’s future business; the amount of redemption requests made by Novus’ public shareholders; and those factors discussed in the Registration Statement and in Novus’ Registration Statement on Form S-4 relating to the business combination under the caption “Risk Factors”, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents of Novus filed, or to be filed, with the SEC.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer