ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:00 | 17.08.2021
Enersponse Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2021 International Business Awards®
Enersponse was named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in Energy category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards® today.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enersponse was named as Company of the Year in Energy, and rightfully so. With continued initiative to make energy conservation programs more accessible, convenient, and risk-free to customers, the end goal is to reduce electricity costs, support grid sustainability, and decarbonize energy.
The judges acknowledge the importance of the efforts and stated, “A very good initiative.” Others complimented, “Good concepts for a great social cause” and one said, “A true example of an excellent use of new digital era for energy management, voluntary participation and earn money in the process.”
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.
“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony.”
