Enersponse Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2021 International Business Awards®

Enersponse was named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in Energy category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards® today. The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enersponse was named as Company of the Year in Energy, and rightfully so. With continued initiative to make energy conservation programs more accessible, convenient, and risk-free to customers, the end goal is to reduce electricity costs, support grid sustainability, and decarbonize energy. The judges acknowledge the importance of the efforts and stated, “A very good initiative.” Others complimented, “Good concepts for a great social cause” and one said, “A true example of an excellent use of new digital era for energy management, voluntary participation and earn money in the process.” Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August. “What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony.”

About Enersponse

Enersponse was formed by a group of Energy Management, Demand Response, and Controls professionals, with the idea of making it easy for customers to access energy programs and incentives to better automate their operations and participate in demand response programs around the globe. Enersponse manages these programs via our DRMS, where we are connected to hundreds of programs across North America and Australia, all dispatchable to your existing controls system. We save our customers the utmost energy and money possible through rebates and incentives – ultimately, we pay our customers and their controls companies, to save energy. Enersponse was recognized as a Bronze Stevie Award winner in Energy Innovation of the Year in 2019 as well as Company of the Year in Energy in the 2020 International Business Awards. Learn more about Enersponse at www.enersponse.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

