22:30 | 19.02.2020

EnPro Industries Raises Quarterly Dividend by 4%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, which is a 4% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share paid. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2020. “This increase in the dividend reflects our strategy of thoughtfully returning capital to shareholders to the extent it exceeds our anticipated needs for internal capital and growth investment,” said Marvin Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a niche provider of precision components, solutions, and services with a well-diversified customer base. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005931/en/