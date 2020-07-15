20:53 | 15.07.2020

EnTech Solutions Unveils Xcape™ First-Of-Its-Kind Microgrid Technology

Businesses today are more at risk than ever of costly power outages. Commercial and industrial companies lose thousands of dollars every time there is a power blink or an outage, and for many, these outages are a regular monthly or even weekly occurrence. The Xcape™ microgrid is a resilient energy and battery storage solution which can provide a seamless back-up power supply to avoid disruptions in power.

Xcape is the newest microgrid technology created by EnTech Solutions, a company committed to providing a sustainable energy future for its customers. These scalable units are agile energy and storage solutions for businesses to achieve resilient power and accelerate sustainability goals. “Many businesses are interested in microgrid technology in theory, but do not know where to start and can’t afford the cost of engineering, procuring and constructing one from scratch,” said Scott Romenesko, president of EnTech Solutions. “We’ve taken our extensive research and development in microgrid technology and created a product that we know works and can be scaled up or down to fit our customer’s power generation needs.” To maximize and optimize renewable energy consumption, Xcape operates on power generated from solar panels and stores excess energy in its battery system. When solar power is not available due to cloud cover or at night, Xcape provides power from the battery system. When connected to a utility, grid power can be utilized if solar and battery power are not available. These three systems ensure dependable, resilient power to business operations at all times. “Power continuity is especially important for businesses that face product and revenue loss when the lights go out,” said Romenesko. “Xcape helps solve this problem for food manufacturers, restaurants, commercial offices and many other industries.” For more information on Xcape or other products and services EnTech Solutions provides, visit energybyentech.com or email info@energybyentech.com.

EnTech Solutions

EnTech Solutions provides distributed energy technology and capabilities for a sustainable future, delivering renewable energy solutions utilizing internet of energy (IoE) control platforms. We ensure intelligent, comprehensive and resilient electricity delivered from an infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources such as renewables, storage and the utility grid.

