13:30 | 23.01.2020

Enterprise Begins Service at Natural Gas Processing Plant in East Texas

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) today announced that it recently began operations at its new Bulldog cryogenic natural gas processing plant (previously referred to as the “Panola 3 gas plant”) in Panola County, Texas. The facility has the capability to process 200 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas, and extract up to 12,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) of natural gas liquids (“NGL”). Combined with Enterprise’s existing Panola cryogenic facility, this new plant gives the company the capacity to process a total of 320 MMcf/d and produce in excess of 18,000 BPD of NGLs within the region. The Bulldog plant is currently running near 100 percent of its capacity and is integral to helping facilitate continued growth of natural gas production from the Cotton Valley and Haynesville formations in East Texas and Louisiana. The Bulldog plant is a strategic complement to the Enterprise value chain as NGLs produced at the plant will be transported on the Panola Pipeline to Mont Belvieu, Texas for fractionation services. Residue gas from the tailgate of the Bulldog plant will have connectivity with Enterprise’s North Texas Intrastate pipeline system, along with other major pipelines and markets in the East Texas – Carthage area. The Bulldog plant fully integrates Enterprise’s existing Fairplay gathering system with the BTA gathering system, which was acquired in 2017. “The addition of this new natural gas processing plant demonstrates Enterprise’s commitment to investing in the world-class natural gas shale in East Texas and Louisiana,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “The Bulldog facility, along with other growth projects under construction in the region, aggregates natural gas on our system and creates an opportunity for future expansion of our natural gas value chain from East Texas to the Gulf Coast. This project is also an example of our success in leveraging opportunistic, strategic acquisitions,” continued Teague. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that Enterprise and its general partner expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition, and other risk factors included in Enterprise’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Except as required by law, Enterprise does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005251/en/