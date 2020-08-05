|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:05 | 05.08.2020
Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Energy 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Energy 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Most survey respondents from the energy sector confirm that technology purchase decisions in their enterprises are taken jointly by all parties involved.
Most survey respondents also revealed that the intended ICT budget of their enterprises for 2020 would decrease following the COVID-19 outbreak from what it was before the outbreak.
With regards to communications & collaboration investments, ‘UCC’ and ‘dedicated internet/leased line’ will be the communication & collaboration software and service types that will attract investments from most enterprises in the energy sector in the next two years.
The survey also reveals that to IoT, ‘security sensors’ and ‘supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)’ will be the most prominent IoT hardware and software investments, respectively, in the next two years.
Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2020
Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations in 2020 vs. 2019, including the effect of COVID-19 on budget allocations
Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2019 and 2020
Gain insights into Energy enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2020
Gain insights into effect of COVID-19 on ICT budget of enterprises in Energy sector
Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Energy enterprises in allocating ICT budgets
Key Findings
Survey Demographics
Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations – 2019
Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook – 2020
Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations – 2019 vs. 2020
Segment ICT Budget Allocations – 2019 vs. 2020
Future Outlook – Enterprise Technology Priorities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7fetw
