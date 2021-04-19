|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:36 | 06.01.2022
EnVen Energy Corporation Announces Execution of Drillship Agreement with Transocean
EnVen Energy Corporation announced today its execution of a drilling contract with a subsidiary of Transocean Inc. for the use of the Transocean Discoverer Inspiration, an ultra-deepwater drillship. EnVen has committed to one firm well with options for two additional wells and expects to take delivery of the drillship early in the third quarter of 2022.
“We are excited to again work with Transocean on the Discoverer Inspiration as we continue our infrastructure-led exploration program, consistent with our proactive and disciplined strategy to develop our deepwater portfolio. We have several robust prospects to drill that provide tremendous growth potential,” said Steve Weyel, EnVen’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
