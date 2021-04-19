|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:22 | 03.01.2022
Enviva Inc. Completes its First Full Trading Day as a Corporation, Welcomes New Board Members, and Enhances its Executive Leadership Team
Today marks Enviva Inc.’s first full trading day as a corporation on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EVA) following its successful conversion (the “Conversion”) from Enviva Partners, LP, a master limited partnership, to Enviva Inc. (“Enviva”), a Delaware corporation, on December 31, 2021. As part of the Conversion, Enviva also announced the appointment of three new members to its board and changes that will further strengthen its executive leadership team.
Enviva is pleased to welcome Eva T. Zlotnicka, Martin N. Davidson, Ph.D., and Fauzul Lakhani to the board of directors of Enviva Inc., joining fellow directors Ralph Alexander, John C. Bumgarner, Jr., Jim H. Derryberry, Gerrit (“Gerrity”) L. Lansing, Jr., Pierre F. Lapeyre, Jr., David M. Leuschen, Jeffrey W. Ubben, Gary L. Whitlock, and Janet S. Wong, each of whom had also served on the board of directors of the general partner of Enviva Partners, LP prior to the Conversion. All of the directors of Enviva Inc., except Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Keppler, meet the NYSE standards for independence.
“It’s an honor to welcome three exceptionally talented individuals to the Enviva board,” said Keppler. “Eva, Martin, and Fauzul bring critical business acumen and unique perspectives to the boardroom that are key to our long-term success. As a leader in impact investing with a deep background not only in environmental science and sustainability but also in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) analytics, we are very pleased that Eva has agreed to chair Enviva’s Health, Safety, Sustainability, and Environmental committee of the board. Martin is one of the foremost thought leaders on diversity, organizational behavior, and leadership and, prior to joining the board, had been engaged with Enviva, advising on diversity and employee initiatives. Fauzul joins the Enviva Inc. board following his service as a member of the board of Enviva’s prior sponsor, and we are looking forward to the continuity of the breadth and depth of his expertise with Enviva and his understanding of the energy sector and capital markets. Collectively, we believe the strategic counsel of Eva, Martin, and Fauzul will be invaluable as we chart our path forward.”
Today, Enviva also announced changes to its executive leadership team. Roxanne Klein has joined Enviva as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Klein most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Knoll, Inc., one of the world’s leading global manufacturers of office and other furniture, from 2015 until 2021. With more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience in a variety of businesses, Ms. Klein has an extensive and proven background building successful talent acquisition and development teams and driving best practices in people management and social impact. Ms. Klein’s substantial expertise will help Enviva attract, retain, develop, and grow the necessary human resources to guide Enviva through this exciting, expansive period of growth.
Thomas Meth, a co-founder of Enviva and leader of Enviva’s global marketing and sales strategy for the past seventeen years, has been promoted to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Meth has been instrumental in the company’s growth, developing solutions to complex issues in Enviva’s supply chain while working with Enviva’s customers to lower their dependence on coal and other fossil fuels. As Enviva enters new markets across the globe, Mr. Meth will lead the effort to explore additional applications for sustainable wood biomass, particularly in hard-to-abate industrial sectors. He will also continue to guide Enviva’s pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and enable other industries to do the same.
“As part of our conversion from a partnership to a corporation, I believe we have evolved our proven, successful business into an even better corporate structure,” said Keppler. “Given the long-term contracted nature of our business and the tremendous opportunities we see ahead as the world continues to focus on the energy transition and decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors in order to reach net-zero and limit the effects of climate change, our success will be driven by the people who choose to work with and for Enviva today, tomorrow, and every day moving forward. I am incredibly proud of the diverse and independent board of directors and the tremendously accomplished leadership team we have assembled at Enviva to lead the way. It is very exciting to join them as we start the next chapter of this amazing business as Enviva Inc.”
Martin N. Davidson, Ph.D., is the Johnson & Higgins Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. He currently serves as senior associate dean and global chief diversity officer for the school. He teaches, conducts research, and consults with global leaders to help them use diversity strategically to drive high performance. His thought leadership has changed how many executives approach inclusion and diversity in their organizations. His book, The End of Diversity as We Know It: Why Diversity Efforts Fail and How Leveraging Difference Can Succeed, co-authored with Heather Wishik, introduces a research-driven roadmap to help leaders more effectively create and capitalize on diversity in organizations. Dr. Davidson has consulted with leaders of a host of global firms, government agencies, and social profit organizations, including Bank of America, The World Health Organization, The Walt Disney Company, Credit Suisse Group, The Nature Conservancy, and the U.S. Navy SEALs. Dr. Davidson has been featured in numerous media outlets, including The New York Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, National Public Radio, and CNN. He has been a member of the Darden faculty since 1998. Previously, he was a member of the Amos Tuck School of Business faculty at Dartmouth College. He earned his A.B. from Harvard University and his Ph.D. from Stanford University.
Fauzul Lakhani is a Principal of Riverstone Holdings L.L.C. Prior to joining Riverstone in 2012, Mr. Lakhani was with Credit Suisse in the Global Investment Banking Group. While at Credit Suisse, Mr. Lakhani worked on M&A transactions and capital markets financings, with a focus on the energy sector. Mr. Lakhani graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.B.A. in Finance. He currently serves on the B.B.A. Advisory Board of the McCombs School of Business.
To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.
