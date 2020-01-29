22:30 | 29.01.2020

Enviva Partners, LP Announces Eighteenth Consecutive Distribution Increase

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.675 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019. This distribution is the Partnership’s eighteenth consecutive distribution increase, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent since its initial public offering. With its fourth quarter distribution, the Partnership has declared aggregate distributions of $2.650 per common unit for full-year 2019. The quarterly distribution will be paid on Friday, February 28, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, February 14, 2020.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. The Partnership owns and operates seven plants with a combined production capacity of over 3.5 million metric tons of wood pellets per year in Virginia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Florida. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida. To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com.

Notice

This press release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4). Brokers and nominees should treat 100 percent of the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005722/en/