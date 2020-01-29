|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 29.01.2020
Enviva Partners, LP Announces Eighteenth Consecutive Distribution Increase
Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.675 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019. This distribution is the Partnership’s eighteenth consecutive distribution increase, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent since its initial public offering. With its fourth quarter distribution, the Partnership has declared aggregate distributions of $2.650 per common unit for full-year 2019. The quarterly distribution will be paid on Friday, February 28, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, February 14, 2020.
To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com.
