21:18 | 30.10.2020
Enviva Partners, LP Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Distribution Increase
Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.775 per common unit for the third quarter of 2020. This distribution is the Partnership’s twenty-first consecutive distribution increase since its initial public offering, representing a 15.7 percent increase from the third quarter of 2019. The quarterly distribution will be paid on Friday, November 27, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, November 13, 2020.
To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com and follow us on social media @Enviva.
