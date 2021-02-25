22:15 | 25.01.2021

Enviva Partners, LP to Hold Conference Call for 2020 Financial Results

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results and provide guidance for 2021 on February 25th, 2021. When: February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. How: On the internet at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/enviva210225Xyo34uEZ.html or by dialing (877) 883-0383 and enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 2548420 Replays: Will be available for three months on the internet at https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the access code 10151185. The replay also will be available from the Investor Relations section of www.envivabiomass.com.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (the “Partnership”) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. The Partnership owns and operates nine plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 4.9 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida. To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.

