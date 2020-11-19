|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:00 | 19.11.2020
EPCOR USA and VertexOne Announce a Renewed Long-Term Partnership
EPCOR USA Inc. (EPCOR USA) today announces the expansion of its partnership with VertexOne, a leading provider of meter-to-cash solutions for utilities across North America. EPCOR USA enters into this new contract to collaborate with VertexOne on a portfolio of solutions over the coming decades. This collaboration supports EPCOR USA‘s continued evolution and modernization to meet changing customer expectations and utility needs.
Under this new contract, EPCOR USA will embark upon a modernization strategy that includes the following VertexOne solutions: VertexOne CIS Essentials™, VertexOne vxField™, VertexOne MeterSmart™, VertexOne WaterSmart™, VertexOne GasSmart™ and enhanced electronic bill presentment and payments. “VertexOne is thrilled to continue this partnership with EPCOR USA as we work alongside their team to upgrade and refine their systems,” said VertexOne President and CEO Andrew Jornod. “This project builds upon our seven-year partnership and extends it past 2030 so we can continue to support EPCOR in meeting their long-term goals.”
EPCOR will be upgrading its current systems to the latest and most modern offerings available with VertexOne to drive success in a variety of areas:
“EPCOR is excited to continue our work with the VertexOne team and launch expanded solutions for our customers. We pride ourselves on staying ahead of the game with the latest and greatest technology solutions to provide the best experience for our staff and customers and have been very impressed with VertexOne’s ability to offer just that,” says Sarah Skaggs, Director of Customer Care. “For the past seven years, VertexOne has gone above and beyond to provide excellent service and support. Their team truly serves as an extension of our internal team and continue to demonstrate aligned objectives and dedication to our success.”
“This project will allow for the evolution and transformation of our business practices and will serve as a model for best-practices for utilities across the country. It will result in a flexible and user-centric set of systems that improves internal and external services through more efficient processes,” continues Skaggs.
As part of the program, EPCOR USA will also serve as a premier development partner for VertexOne GasSmart™, a customer engagement and data analytics platform designed to surface actionable insights and valuable recommendations for gas customers. “We look forward to bringing these best-in-class technologies to EPCOR USA and help them achieve impressive results and elevate both utility staff and end-customer experiences,” shares Jornod.
