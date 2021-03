0:11 | 11.03.2021



Epsilyte Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices up to Keep Pace With Rising Feedstock and Delivery Costs



Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.10/lb., effective April 1, 2021 or as contracts permit. The increase is driven by increasing cost volatility and the current supply dynamics of the global EPS market.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad.

