ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:11 | 11.03.2021
Epsilyte Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices up to Keep Pace With Rising Feedstock and Delivery Costs

Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.10/lb., effective April 1, 2021 or as contracts permit. The increase is driven by increasing cost volatility and the current supply dynamics of the global EPS market.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310006008/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:24 Uhr | 10.03.2021
Cloud-Geschäft treibt SAP-Rivalen ...

23:09 Uhr | 10.03.2021
Biden: USA werden übrigen ...

22:34 Uhr | 10.03.2021
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:28 Uhr | 10.03.2021
Corona-Krise: Malta schließt ...

22:23 Uhr | 10.03.2021
Aktien New York Schluss: ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer