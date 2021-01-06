ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:22 | 07.01.2021
Epsilyte Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices up to Regain Reinvestment Economics

Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.04/lb., effective February 1, 2021 or as contracts permit. This adjustment is necessary based on the need for the business to achieve reinvestment economics.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad. Epsilyte is a portfolio company of Balmoral Funds LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005898/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:51 Uhr | 06.01.2021
ROUNDUP 3: Sturm aufs Kapitol - ...

23:49 Uhr | 06.01.2021
Medien: Sprengkörper nahe Kapitol ...

23:48 Uhr | 06.01.2021
Auswärtiges Amt warnt Deutsche in ...

23:22 Uhr | 06.01.2021
ROUNDUP/Polizei: Eine Person im ...

23:11 Uhr | 06.01.2021
Polizei: Eine Person im Kapitol ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer