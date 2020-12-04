ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:39 | 05.12.2020
Epsilyte Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices Up to Regain Reinvestment Economics

Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.06/lb., effective January 1, 2021 or as contracts permit. This adjustment is necessary based on supply and demand dynamics and the need for the business to achieve reinvestment economics.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad. Epsilyte is a portfolio company of Balmoral Funds LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005620/en/

