22:15 | 15.01.2020
EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution
EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM), today, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.16 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid on February 13, 2020 to all EQM common unitholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2020.
EQM also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.0364 per Series A preferred unit for the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid on February 13, 2020 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2020.
For more information on EQM visit www.eqm-midstreampartners.com.
Source: EQM Midstream Partners, LP
