|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:18 | 15.01.2020
EQT Announces Pricing of Senior Notes
EQT Corporation (the Company or EQT) (NYSE: EQT) announced today that it has priced an offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% senior notes due February 1, 2025 and $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior notes due February 1, 2030. The notes are being sold to the public at par. EQT expects the offering to close on January 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.EQT expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to redeem all of its outstanding floating rate notes due 2020 and all of its outstanding 2.500% senior notes due 2020, with the remaining proceeds to be used to repay or redeem other indebtedness of the Company, including all or a portion of its outstanding 4.875% senior notes due 2021.BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, free of charge, on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or from the underwriters of the offering as follows: BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by calling 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, telephone: 212-834-4533.This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.About EQT Corporation
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
