22:15 | 15.01.2020
Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividend
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), today, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on February 21, 2020 to all ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2020.
Visit Equitrans Midstream Corporation at www.equitransmidstream.com
