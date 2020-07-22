|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:15 | 22.07.2020
Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividend
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter 2020. The dividend will be paid on August 13, 2020, to all ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2020.
For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our environmental, social, and governance practices visit ETRN Sustainability Reporting.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer