Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter 2020. The dividend will be paid on August 13, 2020, to all ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2020.
About Equitrans Midstream Corporation:
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our environmental, social, and governance practices visit ETRN Sustainability Reporting.
Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation
