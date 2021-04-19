|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:00 | 19.10.2021
Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividends
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the third quarter 2021. The dividends will be paid on November 12, 2021 to all applicable ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2021.
For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our environmental, social, and governance practices visit ETRN Sustainability Reporting.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer