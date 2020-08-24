22:15 | 24.08.2020

Equity Residential Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion as a declaration of the Company’s commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. This announcement comes on the heels of the Company conducting listening sessions to provide an opportunity for employees of color to share their stories and experiences regarding the racial injustices and societal inequities in our country. “We are proud to join more than 1,000 leading companies in signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge. We have been deeply moved by the stories shared by employees of Equity Residential and by what has recently transpired in our country. These experiences have helped us develop a greater appreciation for our responsibilities as leaders and citizens to continuously advance inclusion through action to live out our purpose, creating communities where all people can thrive,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion was collectively formed in 2017 and is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders throughout the country. It is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. For more information about CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, visit ceoaction.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,410 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005606/en/