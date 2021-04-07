19:45 | 07.04.2021

ERI Applauds its Electronics Industry Manufacturing and Retail Partners for Achieving EPA Recognition and Awards

A number of electronics industry manufacturing and retail leaders have received formal recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of the EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Challenge Awards. The awards were recently announced and presented virtually to industry leaders who exhibited significant commitment to sustainable materials management and recycling electronics responsibly in 2020. Of the nine companies honored by the EPA with a “gold” designation, the highest level of commendation for the program, which acknowledges exemplary, well-developed sustainability programs, all nine achieved their sustainability goals while working with ERI in various different capacities. ERI is the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company. The nine gold award winners included (alphabetical list): Dell Technologies LG Electronics USA, Inc. Samsung Electronics Sony Electronics, Inc. Staples TCL North America T-Mobile Xerox Corporation VIZIO, Inc. The EPA reported that collectively, the nine winners diverted 176,494 tons of end-of-life electronics from landfills and avoided the equivalent of nearly 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Dell Technologies and Samsung Electronics also won Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Challenge Champion Awards from the EPA. TCL also won a special award for the e-waste collection events it organized with ERI in Colorado and California last year. Electronics Challenge participants kept hundreds of thousands of tons of electronics from being sent to landfills by sending them to third-party certified recyclers such as ERI. “We are extremely proud to partner with our friends and colleagues at these outstanding electronics industry leaders to help them reach and exceed the top standards of sustainability,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI. “All of these trailblazing companies continue to set new standards of excellence for the industry on a global level — and it is hugely rewarding for ERI to be playing a role in their success.”

