Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020

— Turn-around completed establishing a strong platform to accelerate

growth and investments in 5G enterprise applications — New long-term EBITA margin target, excluding restructuring, for the

Group of 15% – 18% — New long-term Free Cash flow (before M&A) target of 9% – 12% of sales — The 2022 operating margin target, excluding restructuring, of 12 – 14%

remains for the Group with some adjustments between segments

Ericsson will outline revised strategic growth ambitions and new long-term financial targets at its Capital Markets Day 2020 on November 10, 2020.Executives from across the business will join President and CEO, Börje Ekholm, to share insights from the company’s three-year focused turnaround, and articulate ambitions to strengthen the Group, with a particular emphasis on long-term growth in the enterprise market.Since the launch of the focused business strategy in 2017, the company has restored profitability, delivered organic growth and is on track towards its 2020 financial targets. With global technology leadership and growing market share in 5G the company is now turning to the next phase of its journey – growing the business through incremental core business growth and acceleration of enterprise focus.Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: “The execution on our focused strategy has delivered a turnaround which creates a robust base for the future and delivered global leadership in 5G today. The Covid-19 pandemic is a humbling reminder that wireless connectivity fundamentally underpins future global growth and so urgent deployment is critical. It will support a global innovation opportunity for consumers and enterprise which touches every corner of our world and every sector of the economy. Our future value is inextricably linked to wider economic growth and we are well-positioned to play a lead role in the ecosystem of operators, businesses, and decision-makers on whose combined shoulders 5G’s full success rests.”Long-term targetsBeyond 2022, the long-term profitability target is an EBITA margin excluding restructuring charges of 15% – 18% for the Group. The company aims to achieve this through improvement activities across the Group. Growth as well as gross margin improvements, driven by software sales and operational leverage, will be the cornerstones in reaching the long-term targets.The company will continue its focus on free cash flow (before M&A) with a target of 9% – 12% of sales.2022 profitability targets The 2022 profitability target for the Group remains unchanged with an operating margin of 12% – 14%, excluding restructuring charges. Each segment target for 2022 is updated with operating margin targets per segment detailed in the table below.The increased target in segment Networks is mainly driven by our foot-print gains in the market. The 2022 operating margin target for Networks is raised to 16% – 18% (15% – 17%).In segment Digital Services, the priority continues to be restoring profitability. Due to the increase in R&D spend in combination with the decline in legacy sales the Operating Margin target is adjusted to 4% – 7% (10% – 12%) in 2022.In segment Managed Services, expected margin growth will be achieved through R&D investments in Artificial Intelligence and automation. The 2022 target for Managed Services is raised to 9% – 11% (8% – 10%).In segment Emerging Business and Other focus continues to be on establishing new businesses which drive organic growth. Revenue growth will be targeted through the rapid and disciplined product deployment in 5G and IoT as well as the recent acquisition of Cradlepoint.Financial targets 2022 and long-termInvestor Update 2019 numbers in brackets.

% of sales

Networks Digital Services

Managed Services Emerging Business and

Other

Group — 2022 EBIT

excluding

restructuring 16% – 18% 4% – 7% 9% – 11% 12%-14% (15% – 17%)

(10% – 12%)

(8% – 10%)

(no change) — Long-term target

EBITA excluding

restructuring 15% – 18% — Long-term Free

Cash Flow

(before M&A) 9% – 12% —

NOTES TO EDITORS:FOLLOW US:Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2975988-1&h=1826607026&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ericsson.com%2Fen%2Fnewsroom%2Flatest-news%2Fpress-subscription&a=here].www.twitter.com/ericsson [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2975988-1&h=2389653360&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2Fericsson&a=www.twitter.com%2Fericsson]www.facebook.com/ericsson [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2975988-1&h=3032898754&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fericsson&a=www.facebook.com%2Fericsson]www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2975988-1&h=443387298&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fericsson&a=www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fericsson]FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACTContact person

Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 705 75 29 06

E-mail: peter.nyquist@ericsson.com [mailto:peter.nyquist@ericsson.com]Additional contact

Stella Medlicott, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Relations

Phone: +46 730 95 65 39

E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com [mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com]Investors

Stefan Jelvin, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 709 86 02 27

E-mail: stefan.jelvin@ericsson.com [mailto:stefan.jelvin@ericsson.com]Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 593 27 78

E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com [mailto:lena.haggblom@ericsson.com]Media

Peter Olofsson, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 702 67 34 45

E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com [mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com]Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com [mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com]About EricssonEricsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2975988-1&h=3187040540&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ericsson.com%2F&a=www.ericsson.com]Forward-looking statementsThis release includes forward-looking statements, including statements reflecting management’s current views relating to the growth of the market, future market conditions, future events, financial condition, and expected operational and financial performance, including, in particular the following:

— Our goals, strategies, planning assumptions and operational or financial

performance expectations

— Industry trends, future characteristics and development of the markets

in which we operate

— Our future liquidity, capital resources, capital expenditures, cost

savings and profitability

— The expected demand for our existing and new products and services as

well as plans to launch new products and services including research and

development expenditures

— The ability to deliver on future plans and to realize potential for

future growth

— The expected operational or financial performance of strategic

cooperation activities and joint ventures

— The time until acquired entities and businesses will be integrated and

accretive to income

— Technology and industry trends including the regulatory and

standardization environment in which we operate, competition and our

customer structure.

The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3234079/1332731.pdf Ericsson Capital Markets

Day 2020

Ericsson