15:00 | 15.12.2020

Escalent Finds Success of Utilities Tied to Engagement Beyond the Meter, Names 2020 Customer Champions

Customer engagement with the nation’s largest 140 electric, combination and natural gas utilities has reached a new high thanks to effective utility responses to challenges posed by the pandemic and economy. Escalent’s ECR (engaged customer relationship) index, a comprehensive customer relationship measurement used by utility management to assess customer engagement, increased 15 points this year to 728 (on a 1,000-point benchmark scale) as a result of strengthened brand perceptions and increased product engagement. Forty-two utilities performed above their peers to earn the title of Escalent 2020 Utility Customer Champions. These results are from the 2020 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics firm. Customers, Wall Street and regulators have all made it clear that the future success of a utility depends on engagement beyond the meter. Three in four (76%) customers now state their ideal utility should excel in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), all categories that align with the ECR index’s Brand Trust component. Customers also report increased product engagement with high use of energy consumption management offerings (64% across 13 offerings) and interest in renewable energy and electric vehicle-related products (74% across seven offerings). “Engaging customers beyond simply satisfying service needs is now a utility reality to ensure future success. Scoring well on the ECR index is critical to growing company value and stakeholder support,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. “Utilities have confronted a very tough year by building customer support for their environmental, social, product and management efforts. Our 2020 Customer Champions are leading the pack on these ESG principles.” Escalent congratulates the following utilities as 2020 Customer Champions. These utilities have scored above their peers on the ECR index, a 360-degree measurement of the utility customer relationship through performance on factors that impact Brand Trust, Product Experience and Service Satisfaction.

Cogent Syndicated 2020 Utility Customer Champions

AEP Ohio Duquesne Light Pepco Atmos Energy – South Elizabethtown Gas Piedmont Natural Gas Avista Idaho Power PPL Electric Utilities BGE Intermountain Gas Company PSE&G Black Hills Energy – Midwest Kentucky Utilities RG&E Cascade Natural Gas MidAmerican Energy Salt River Project CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Montana-Dakota Utilities SDG&E Columbia Gas – South New Jersey Natural Gas TECO Peoples Gas Columbia Gas of Ohio NIPSCO Texas Gas Service CPS Energy NW Natural Toledo Edison Dayton Power & Light Oklahoma Natural Gas Washington Gas Delmarva Power OUC Wisconsin Public Service DTE Energy PECO Energy Xcel Energy – Midwest Duke Energy Midwest Peoples Gas Xcel Energy – West The following are ECR scores for the 140 utilities covered in the study.

East Region Utility BrandsEngaged Customer

Relationship indexService type

RG&E 750 Combination PECO Energy 743 Combination PSE&G 741 Combination BGE 732 Combination Delmarva Power 730 Combination Con Edison 723 Combination National Grid 719 Combination NYSEG 709 Combination Eversource 698 Combination Pepco 749 Electric PPL Electric Utilities 748 Electric Duquesne Light 732 Electric Penelec 726 Electric Green Mountain Power 725 Electric Penn Power 725 Electric Met-Ed 717 Electric Potomac Edison 704 Electric Atlantic City Electric 700 Electric West Penn Power 697 Electric Appalachian Power 692 Electric Mon Power 681 Electric PSEG Long Island 676 Electric Jersey Central Power & Light 671 Electric Central Maine Power 666 Electric Washington Gas 769 Natural Gas Elizabethtown Gas 755 Natural Gas New Jersey Natural Gas 754 Natural Gas National Fuel Gas 747 Natural Gas UGI Utilities 746 Natural Gas South Jersey Gas Company 743 Natural Gas Peoples 741 Natural Gas Philadelphia Gas Works 723 Natural Gas Columbia Gas – East 695 Natural Gas

Midwest Region Utility BrandsEngaged Customer

Relationship indexService type

DTE Energy 753 Combination Black Hills Energy – Midwest 751 Combination Wisconsin Public Service 743 Combination Xcel Energy – Midwest 743 Combination MidAmerican Energy 742 Combination NIPSCO 741 Combination Montana-Dakota Utilities 740 Combination Duke Energy Midwest 735 Combination Ameren Illinois 733 Combination Consumers Energy 727 Combination Alliant Energy 715 Combination We Energies 699 Combination Vectren 684 Combination Toledo Edison 746 Electric Dayton Power & Light 739 Electric AEP Ohio 735 Electric OPPD 726 Electric Indianapolis Power & Light 723 Electric ComEd 719 Electric Ohio Edison 716 Electric Indiana Michigan Power 712 Electric Ameren Missouri 711 Electric The Illuminating Company 704 Electric Evergy 696 Electric Columbia Gas of Ohio 760 Natural Gas CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 744 Natural Gas Peoples Gas 740 Natural Gas Nicor Gas 736 Natural Gas Spire Missouri – East 732 Natural Gas Dominion Energy Ohio 726 Natural Gas Kansas Gas Service 718 Natural Gas Atmos Energy – Midwest 718 Natural Gas Citizens Energy 709 Natural Gas Spire Missouri – West 708 Natural Gas

South Region Utility BrandsEngaged Customer

Relationship indexService type

CPS Energy 749 Combination Louisville Gas & Electric 725 Combination Dominion Energy South Carolina 712 Combination MLGW 688 Combination OUC 776 Electric Kentucky Utilities 766 Electric Florida Power & Light 755 Electric Georgia Power 751 Electric TECO Tampa Electric 747 Electric Entergy Texas 736 Electric Entergy Mississippi 735 Electric OG&E 735 Electric Mississippi Power 734 Electric Entergy Louisiana 733 Electric Duke Energy Carolinas 732 Electric Dominion Energy Virginia 731 Electric Entergy Arkansas 727 Electric Alabama Power 727 Electric Public Service Company of Oklahoma 725 Electric Xcel Energy – South 724 Electric Duke Energy Florida 724 Electric Southwestern Electric Power Company 722 Electric Nashville Electric Service 721 Electric Austin Energy 714 Electric Gulf Power 712 Electric JEA 710 Electric El Paso Electric 710 Electric Duke Energy Progress 697 Electric Entergy New Orleans 687 Electric Kentucky Power 662 Electric Columbia Gas – South 787 Natural Gas TECO Peoples Gas 781 Natural Gas Piedmont Natural Gas 778 Natural Gas Texas Gas Service 760 Natural Gas Oklahoma Natural Gas 757 Natural Gas Atmos Energy – South 757 Natural Gas CenterPoint Energy – South 753 Natural Gas Virginia Natural Gas 745 Natural Gas Spire Alabama 743 Natural Gas Chattanooga Gas Company 739 Natural Gas Dominion Energy North Carolina 738 Natural Gas Florida City Gas Company 732 Natural Gas Spire Mississippi 705 Natural Gas Spire Gulf Coast 702 Natural Gas

West Region Utility BrandsEngaged Customer

Relationship indexService type

SDG&E 749 Combination Xcel Energy – West 742 Combination Avista 735 Combination Puget Sound Energy 728 Combination Colorado Springs Utilities 727 Combination NorthWestern Energy 723 Combination Black Hills Energy – West 663 Combination PG&E 645 Combination Idaho Power 764 Electric Salt River Project 748 Electric Portland General Electric 737 Electric Seattle City Light 735 Electric SMUD 733 Electric Pacific Power 733 Electric Tucson Electric Power 723 Electric Rocky Mountain Power 720 Electric Southern California Edison 716 Electric NV Energy 715 Electric Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 690 Electric PNM 674 Electric APS 673 Electric Cascade Natural Gas 788 Natural Gas NW Natural 787 Natural Gas Intermountain Gas Company 762 Natural Gas Southwest Gas 752 Natural Gas SoCalGas 746 Natural Gas New Mexico Gas Company 732 Natural Gas Dominion Energy West 727 Natural Gas

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential

Escalent conducted surveys among 73,170 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About EscalentEscalent is a top human behavior and analytics firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we tell stories that transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

