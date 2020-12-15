|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 15.12.2020
Escalent Finds Success of Utilities Tied to Engagement Beyond the Meter, Names 2020 Customer Champions
Customer engagement with the nation’s largest 140 electric, combination and natural gas utilities has reached a new high thanks to effective utility responses to challenges posed by the pandemic and economy. Escalent’s ECR (engaged customer relationship) index, a comprehensive customer relationship measurement used by utility management to assess customer engagement, increased 15 points this year to 728 (on a 1,000-point benchmark scale) as a result of strengthened brand perceptions and increased product engagement. Forty-two utilities performed above their peers to earn the title of Escalent 2020 Utility Customer Champions. These results are from the 2020 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics firm.
Customers, Wall Street and regulators have all made it clear that the future success of a utility depends on engagement beyond the meter. Three in four (76%) customers now state their ideal utility should excel in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), all categories that align with the ECR index’s Brand Trust component. Customers also report increased product engagement with high use of energy consumption management offerings (64% across 13 offerings) and interest in renewable energy and electric vehicle-related products (74% across seven offerings).
“Engaging customers beyond simply satisfying service needs is now a utility reality to ensure future success. Scoring well on the ECR index is critical to growing company value and stakeholder support,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. “Utilities have confronted a very tough year by building customer support for their environmental, social, product and management efforts. Our 2020 Customer Champions are leading the pack on these ESG principles.”
Escalent congratulates the following utilities as 2020 Customer Champions. These utilities have scored above their peers on the ECR index, a 360-degree measurement of the utility customer relationship through performance on factors that impact Brand Trust, Product Experience and Service Satisfaction.
Duquesne Light
Pepco
Atmos Energy – South
Elizabethtown Gas
Piedmont Natural Gas
Avista
Idaho Power
PPL Electric Utilities
BGE
Intermountain Gas Company
PSE&G
Black Hills Energy – Midwest
Kentucky Utilities
RG&E
Cascade Natural Gas
MidAmerican Energy
Salt River Project
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
Montana-Dakota Utilities
SDG&E
Columbia Gas – South
New Jersey Natural Gas
TECO Peoples Gas
Columbia Gas of Ohio
NIPSCO
Texas Gas Service
CPS Energy
NW Natural
Toledo Edison
Dayton Power & Light
Oklahoma Natural Gas
Washington Gas
Delmarva Power
OUC
Wisconsin Public Service
DTE Energy
PECO Energy
Xcel Energy – Midwest
Duke Energy Midwest
Peoples Gas
Xcel Energy – West
The following are ECR scores for the 140 utilities covered in the study.
750
Combination
PECO Energy
743
Combination
PSE&G
741
Combination
BGE
732
Combination
Delmarva Power
730
Combination
Con Edison
723
Combination
National Grid
719
Combination
NYSEG
709
Combination
Eversource
698
Combination
Pepco
749
Electric
PPL Electric Utilities
748
Electric
Duquesne Light
732
Electric
Penelec
726
Electric
Green Mountain Power
725
Electric
Penn Power
725
Electric
Met-Ed
717
Electric
Potomac Edison
704
Electric
Atlantic City Electric
700
Electric
West Penn Power
697
Electric
Appalachian Power
692
Electric
Mon Power
681
Electric
PSEG Long Island
676
Electric
Jersey Central Power & Light
671
Electric
Central Maine Power
666
Electric
Washington Gas
769
Natural Gas
Elizabethtown Gas
755
Natural Gas
New Jersey Natural Gas
754
Natural Gas
National Fuel Gas
747
Natural Gas
UGI Utilities
746
Natural Gas
South Jersey Gas Company
743
Natural Gas
Peoples
741
Natural Gas
Philadelphia Gas Works
723
Natural Gas
Columbia Gas – East
695
Natural Gas
753
Combination
Black Hills Energy – Midwest
751
Combination
Wisconsin Public Service
743
Combination
Xcel Energy – Midwest
743
Combination
MidAmerican Energy
742
Combination
NIPSCO
741
Combination
Montana-Dakota Utilities
740
Combination
Duke Energy Midwest
735
Combination
Ameren Illinois
733
Combination
Consumers Energy
727
Combination
Alliant Energy
715
Combination
We Energies
699
Combination
Vectren
684
Combination
Toledo Edison
746
Electric
Dayton Power & Light
739
Electric
AEP Ohio
735
Electric
OPPD
726
Electric
Indianapolis Power & Light
723
Electric
ComEd
719
Electric
Ohio Edison
716
Electric
Indiana Michigan Power
712
Electric
Ameren Missouri
711
Electric
The Illuminating Company
704
Electric
Evergy
696
Electric
Columbia Gas of Ohio
760
Natural Gas
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
744
Natural Gas
Peoples Gas
740
Natural Gas
Nicor Gas
736
Natural Gas
Spire Missouri – East
732
Natural Gas
Dominion Energy Ohio
726
Natural Gas
Kansas Gas Service
718
Natural Gas
Atmos Energy – Midwest
718
Natural Gas
Citizens Energy
709
Natural Gas
Spire Missouri – West
708
Natural Gas
749
Combination
Louisville Gas & Electric
725
Combination
Dominion Energy South Carolina
712
Combination
MLGW
688
Combination
OUC
776
Electric
Kentucky Utilities
766
Electric
Florida Power & Light
755
Electric
Georgia Power
751
Electric
TECO Tampa Electric
747
Electric
Entergy Texas
736
Electric
Entergy Mississippi
735
Electric
OG&E
735
Electric
Mississippi Power
734
Electric
Entergy Louisiana
733
Electric
Duke Energy Carolinas
732
Electric
Dominion Energy Virginia
731
Electric
Entergy Arkansas
727
Electric
Alabama Power
727
Electric
Public Service Company of Oklahoma
725
Electric
Xcel Energy – South
724
Electric
Duke Energy Florida
724
Electric
Southwestern Electric Power Company
722
Electric
Nashville Electric Service
721
Electric
Austin Energy
714
Electric
Gulf Power
712
Electric
JEA
710
Electric
El Paso Electric
710
Electric
Duke Energy Progress
697
Electric
Entergy New Orleans
687
Electric
Kentucky Power
662
Electric
Columbia Gas – South
787
Natural Gas
TECO Peoples Gas
781
Natural Gas
Piedmont Natural Gas
778
Natural Gas
Texas Gas Service
760
Natural Gas
Oklahoma Natural Gas
757
Natural Gas
Atmos Energy – South
757
Natural Gas
CenterPoint Energy – South
753
Natural Gas
Virginia Natural Gas
745
Natural Gas
Spire Alabama
743
Natural Gas
Chattanooga Gas Company
739
Natural Gas
Dominion Energy North Carolina
738
Natural Gas
Florida City Gas Company
732
Natural Gas
Spire Mississippi
705
Natural Gas
Spire Gulf Coast
702
Natural Gas
749
Combination
Xcel Energy – West
742
Combination
Avista
735
Combination
Puget Sound Energy
728
Combination
Colorado Springs Utilities
727
Combination
NorthWestern Energy
723
Combination
Black Hills Energy – West
663
Combination
PG&E
645
Combination
Idaho Power
764
Electric
Salt River Project
748
Electric
Portland General Electric
737
Electric
Seattle City Light
735
Electric
SMUD
733
Electric
Pacific Power
733
Electric
Tucson Electric Power
723
Electric
Rocky Mountain Power
720
Electric
Southern California Edison
716
Electric
NV Energy
715
Electric
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
690
Electric
PNM
674
Electric
APS
673
Electric
Cascade Natural Gas
788
Natural Gas
NW Natural
787
Natural Gas
Intermountain Gas Company
762
Natural Gas
Southwest Gas
752
Natural Gas
SoCalGas
746
Natural Gas
New Mexico Gas Company
732
Natural Gas
Dominion Energy West
727
Natural Gas
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer