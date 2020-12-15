ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:00 | 15.12.2020
Escalent Finds Success of Utilities Tied to Engagement Beyond the Meter, Names 2020 Customer Champions

Customer engagement with the nation’s largest 140 electric, combination and natural gas utilities has reached a new high thanks to effective utility responses to challenges posed by the pandemic and economy. Escalent’s ECR (engaged customer relationship) index, a comprehensive customer relationship measurement used by utility management to assess customer engagement, increased 15 points this year to 728 (on a 1,000-point benchmark scale) as a result of strengthened brand perceptions and increased product engagement. Forty-two utilities performed above their peers to earn the title of Escalent 2020 Utility Customer Champions. These results are from the 2020 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics firm.

Customers, Wall Street and regulators have all made it clear that the future success of a utility depends on engagement beyond the meter. Three in four (76%) customers now state their ideal utility should excel in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), all categories that align with the ECR index’s Brand Trust component. Customers also report increased product engagement with high use of energy consumption management offerings (64% across 13 offerings) and interest in renewable energy and electric vehicle-related products (74% across seven offerings).

“Engaging customers beyond simply satisfying service needs is now a utility reality to ensure future success. Scoring well on the ECR index is critical to growing company value and stakeholder support,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. “Utilities have confronted a very tough year by building customer support for their environmental, social, product and management efforts. Our 2020 Customer Champions are leading the pack on these ESG principles.”

Escalent congratulates the following utilities as 2020 Customer Champions. These utilities have scored above their peers on the ECR index, a 360-degree measurement of the utility customer relationship through performance on factors that impact Brand Trust, Product Experience and Service Satisfaction.
Cogent Syndicated 2020 Utility Customer Champions
AEP Ohio

Duquesne Light

Pepco

Atmos Energy – South

Elizabethtown Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas

Avista

Idaho Power

PPL Electric Utilities

BGE

Intermountain Gas Company

PSE&G

Black Hills Energy – Midwest

Kentucky Utilities

RG&E

Cascade Natural Gas

MidAmerican Energy

Salt River Project

CenterPoint Energy – Midwest

Montana-Dakota Utilities

SDG&E

Columbia Gas – South

New Jersey Natural Gas

TECO Peoples Gas

Columbia Gas of Ohio

NIPSCO

Texas Gas Service

CPS Energy

NW Natural

Toledo Edison

Dayton Power & Light

Oklahoma Natural Gas

Washington Gas

Delmarva Power

OUC

Wisconsin Public Service

DTE Energy

PECO Energy

Xcel Energy – Midwest

Duke Energy Midwest

Peoples Gas

Xcel Energy – West

 

 

 

The following are ECR scores for the 140 utilities covered in the study.
East Region Utility BrandsEngaged Customer
Relationship indexService type
RG&E

750

Combination

PECO Energy

743

Combination

PSE&G

741

Combination

BGE

732

Combination

Delmarva Power

730

Combination

Con Edison

723

Combination

National Grid

719

Combination

NYSEG

709

Combination

Eversource

698

Combination

Pepco

749

Electric

PPL Electric Utilities

748

Electric

Duquesne Light

732

Electric

Penelec

726

Electric

Green Mountain Power

725

Electric

Penn Power

725

Electric

Met-Ed

717

Electric

Potomac Edison

704

Electric

Atlantic City Electric

700

Electric

West Penn Power

697

Electric

Appalachian Power

692

Electric

Mon Power

681

Electric

PSEG Long Island

676

Electric

Jersey Central Power & Light

671

Electric

Central Maine Power

666

Electric

Washington Gas

769

Natural Gas

Elizabethtown Gas

755

Natural Gas

New Jersey Natural Gas

754

Natural Gas

National Fuel Gas

747

Natural Gas

UGI Utilities

746

Natural Gas

South Jersey Gas Company

743

Natural Gas

Peoples

741

Natural Gas

Philadelphia Gas Works

723

Natural Gas

Columbia Gas – East

695

Natural Gas
 Midwest Region Utility BrandsEngaged Customer
Relationship indexService type
DTE Energy

753

Combination

Black Hills Energy – Midwest

751

Combination

Wisconsin Public Service

743

Combination

Xcel Energy – Midwest

743

Combination

MidAmerican Energy

742

Combination

NIPSCO

741

Combination

Montana-Dakota Utilities

740

Combination

Duke Energy Midwest

735

Combination

Ameren Illinois

733

Combination

Consumers Energy

727

Combination

Alliant Energy

715

Combination

We Energies

699

Combination

Vectren

684

Combination

Toledo Edison

746

Electric

Dayton Power & Light

739

Electric

AEP Ohio

735

Electric

OPPD

726

Electric

Indianapolis Power & Light

723

Electric

ComEd

719

Electric

Ohio Edison

716

Electric

Indiana Michigan Power

712

Electric

Ameren Missouri

711

Electric

The Illuminating Company

704

Electric

Evergy

696

Electric

Columbia Gas of Ohio

760

Natural Gas

CenterPoint Energy – Midwest

744

Natural Gas

Peoples Gas

740

Natural Gas

Nicor Gas

736

Natural Gas

Spire Missouri – East

732

Natural Gas

Dominion Energy Ohio

726

Natural Gas

Kansas Gas Service

718

Natural Gas

Atmos Energy – Midwest

718

Natural Gas

Citizens Energy

709

Natural Gas

Spire Missouri – West

708

Natural Gas
 South Region Utility BrandsEngaged Customer
Relationship indexService type
CPS Energy

749

Combination

Louisville Gas & Electric

725

Combination

Dominion Energy South Carolina

712

Combination

MLGW

688

Combination

OUC

776

Electric

Kentucky Utilities

766

Electric

Florida Power & Light

755

Electric

Georgia Power

751

Electric

TECO Tampa Electric

747

Electric

Entergy Texas

736

Electric

Entergy Mississippi

735

Electric

OG&E

735

Electric

Mississippi Power

734

Electric

Entergy Louisiana

733

Electric

Duke Energy Carolinas

732

Electric

Dominion Energy Virginia

731

Electric

Entergy Arkansas

727

Electric

Alabama Power

727

Electric

Public Service Company of Oklahoma

725

Electric

Xcel Energy – South

724

Electric

Duke Energy Florida

724

Electric

Southwestern Electric Power Company

722

Electric

Nashville Electric Service

721

Electric

Austin Energy

714

Electric

Gulf Power

712

Electric

JEA

710

Electric

El Paso Electric

710

Electric

Duke Energy Progress

697

Electric

Entergy New Orleans

687

Electric

Kentucky Power

662

Electric

Columbia Gas – South

787

Natural Gas

TECO Peoples Gas

781

Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas

778

Natural Gas

Texas Gas Service

760

Natural Gas

Oklahoma Natural Gas

757

Natural Gas

Atmos Energy – South

757

Natural Gas

CenterPoint Energy – South

753

Natural Gas

Virginia Natural Gas

745

Natural Gas

Spire Alabama

743

Natural Gas

Chattanooga Gas Company

739

Natural Gas

Dominion Energy North Carolina

738

Natural Gas

Florida City Gas Company

732

Natural Gas

Spire Mississippi

705

Natural Gas

Spire Gulf Coast

702

Natural Gas
 West Region Utility BrandsEngaged Customer
Relationship indexService type
SDG&E

749

Combination

Xcel Energy – West

742

Combination

Avista

735

Combination

Puget Sound Energy

728

Combination

Colorado Springs Utilities

727

Combination

NorthWestern Energy

723

Combination

Black Hills Energy – West

663

Combination

PG&E

645

Combination

Idaho Power

764

Electric

Salt River Project

748

Electric

Portland General Electric

737

Electric

Seattle City Light

735

Electric

SMUD

733

Electric

Pacific Power

733

Electric

Tucson Electric Power

723

Electric

Rocky Mountain Power

720

Electric

Southern California Edison

716

Electric

NV Energy

715

Electric

Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

690

Electric

PNM

674

Electric

APS

673

Electric

Cascade Natural Gas

788

Natural Gas

NW Natural

787

Natural Gas

Intermountain Gas Company

762

Natural Gas

Southwest Gas

752

Natural Gas

SoCalGas

746

Natural Gas

New Mexico Gas Company

732

Natural Gas

Dominion Energy West

727

Natural Gas
 About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential
Escalent conducted surveys among 73,170 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.
About EscalentEscalent is a top human behavior and analytics firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we tell stories that transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005210/en/

