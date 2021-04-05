21:54 | 05.04.2021

ESFI Announces “Connected to Safety” as National Electrical Safety Month Theme

May is National Electrical Safety Month, and the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is launching its annual effort to help reduce electrically-related fatalities, injuries, and property loss. This year’s campaign theme is “Connected to Safety,” which aims to educate the workforce about solar panel and temporary power safety precautions, and helps businesses prepare their facilities for electric vehicle charging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005432/en/Follow these steps to ensure proper safety procedures are met when working with or around temporary power. (Graphic: Business Wire)

There were 166 electrical fatalities in 2019, a 3.75% increase over 2018, and the highest amount of electrical fatalities since 2011. ESFI created this year’s National Electrical Safety Month resources to address workplace safety needs to prevent these avoidable injuries and deaths. “Contact with electricity is one of the leading causes of construction workplace fatalities,” said ESFI’s President Brett Brenner. “This is why workers must receive proper training on how to work with or around electricity safely.” Featured National Electrical Safety Month resources include Solar PV Electrical Safety, which highlights that solar photovoltaic installer jobs are expected to increase at a much higher rate than the average of all occupations. These installers must learn how to stay safe while working with or around solar panels. Temporary Power Safety details the proper safety procedures for working with or around temporary power. Temporary power is essential to construction worksites but poses a risk to workers. Following safety procedures is imperative to prevent accidents with temporary power. Installing Electrical Vehicle Chargers delivers information for businesses interested in installing electric vehicle chargers in their building. As many consumers consider or purchase electric vehicles, business owners may want to consider installing chargers in their facility as an incentive to employees while showing their corporate social responsibility. Electrical safety awareness and education among employees and employers will prevent future workplace electrical injuries and fatalities. For ESFI’s complete collection of free-to-share National Electrical Safety Month resources to use throughout your community, visit esfi.org. ABOUT ESFI The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home and in the workplace. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety.

