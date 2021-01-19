|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:06 | 19.01.2021
Esker Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification for Its Environmental Management System and Awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for CSR Rating
Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that its company headquarters in Lyon, France, received ISO 14001:2015 (ISO 14001) certification for its effective environmental management system by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), a major vendor of independent assessment services. Esker was also awarded an EcoVadis Gold Medal for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), placing the company in the top 4% of companies assessed by EcoVadis. This recognition is part of Esker’s continuous environmental and CSR improvement process.
Esker’s environmental approach, initiated by company management and actively supported by employees, is, above all else, an opportunity to propose a more ethical way of operating — increasingly requested by customers, employees, partners and investors.
“The ISO 14001 certification validates Esker’s active commitment to the environmental cause. The audit revealed many strengths within its organization, including the ability to mobilize its employees, as well as its long-term dedication to the environment.” Extract from the closing meeting conducted by Catherine Farcot, Audit Manager, LRQA France.
“We’re very proud and encouraged that our efforts have been rewarded with the ISO 14001 certification and EcoVadis gold medal,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “We strongly believe in a positive-sum economic growth, which is part of a long-term ethical perspective and integrates ecological and social constraints.”
Esker will undergo an annual control audit to validate its long-term ISO 14001 compliance and is considering certifying other subsidiaries. The company is also evaluated annually by EcoVadis for its CSR performance, and is striving for the platinum medal in 2021.
For more information, please visit Esker’s CSR webpage.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer