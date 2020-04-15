|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:47 | 15.04.2020
Essential Utilities announces change of location for 2020 annual meeting of shareholders
Due to the public health impact from the COVID-19 virus and to protect the well-being of its shareholders, employees and other meeting participants, Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) will not hold an in-person annual meeting this year. Notice is hereby given that the location of the annual meeting of shareholders of Essential Utilities, which will be held on May 6, 2020, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting format only, instead of holding an in-person meeting in Pittsburgh, Pa.
How to participate in the virtual annual meeting:
As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting, shareholders of record as of March 9, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the annual meeting. To access the virtual annual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WTRG2020 before the scheduled start time. Online access to the meeting will begin at approximately 7:45 a.m. on May 6, 2020. Essential’s proxy materials are currently available at www.proxyvote.com.
Shareholders of record and beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WTRG2020 and use their 16-digit control number provided in the notice to log in to this website. Only one shareholder per 16-digit control number can access the meeting. Those without a control number may attend as a guest of the meeting but will not have the option to vote their shares or participate during the virtual meeting. We would encourage shareholders to log in to this website and access the webcast before the virtual annual meeting’s start time.
Further instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the virtual annual meeting, including how to demonstrate your ownership of our stock as of the record date, will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WTRG2020 beginning two weeks prior on April 22, 2020.
WTRGF
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer