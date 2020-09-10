|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:31 | 10.09.2020
Essential Utilities Hires Shreen Williams as Director, Risk Management
Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced that Shreen Williams of Philadelphia has been hired as director, risk management for their water and gas utility operations. As director, Shreen will report directly to Essential’s General Counsel, Chris Luning.
“Shreen’s extensive experience in risk management in an organization as large as the City of Philadelphia, coupled with her previous experience with insurance companies and other private sector experience, has provided her with a broad and well-rounded background that will be put to great use at Essential,” said Luning.
Williams earned her Bachelor of Business Administration at Temple University and her Master of Business Administration at LaSalle University, both in Philadelphia.
