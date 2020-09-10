19:31 | 10.09.2020

Essential Utilities Hires Shreen Williams as Director, Risk Management

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced that Shreen Williams of Philadelphia has been hired as director, risk management for their water and gas utility operations. As director, Shreen will report directly to Essential’s General Counsel, Chris Luning.

Williams comes to Essential from the City of Philadelphia where she was risk management claims manager, responsible for the city’s claims unit including a staff of professional claims adjusters who investigated all property and personal injury claims to determine liability under applicable laws. In addition to negotiating and settling such claims against the city, she was also responsible for recovering debt owed to the city as a result of damage to city property and working proactively with the safety and loss prevention staff to mitigate risk through the establishment of public safety practices and initiatives. “Shreen’s extensive experience in risk management in an organization as large as the City of Philadelphia, coupled with her previous experience with insurance companies and other private sector experience, has provided her with a broad and well-rounded background that will be put to great use at Essential,” said Luning. Williams earned her Bachelor of Business Administration at Temple University and her Master of Business Administration at LaSalle University, both in Philadelphia.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co. WTRGG

