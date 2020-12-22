|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 22.12.2020
Essential Utilities’ Pennsylvania Wastewater Subsidiary Acquires New Garden Township Assets
Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today announced its largest subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, acquired the wastewater assets of New Garden Township, serving approximately 2,100 customer connections in southeast Pennsylvania’s Chester County.
“This purchase, like other wastewater systems we’ve purchased recently, is part of Aqua’s efforts to do its part to strengthen wastewater infrastructure for communities in the states we serve, which means improved service and environmental stewardship for generations to come,” said Essential CEO Christopher Franklin.
“We’re very pleased to welcome New Garden Township residential and business customers to the Aqua family and look forward to providing them the highest level of service and value,” said Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater President Marc Lucca. “We hope more communities take advantage of the benefits the fair market value legislation can bring.”
Lucca said that the company has already engaged two community non-profits, each of which it has committed to give $5,000. The Garage Community and Youth Center located in southern Chester County provides youth development programs to vulnerable middle and high school students in Kennett Square and West Grove. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the garage has filled the gap in needs for food and supplies, distributing more than $40,000 of goods and operating 3 community classroom locations where students can attend virtual school during the day with access to adult tutors, Wi-Fi, meals, and English language and social-emotional support. “The Garage is grateful for the support of Aqua and The Essential Foundation to continue these essential services, which ensure that all of our community’s youth have equitable access to education during this difficult school year,” said, The Garage Community & Youth Center Executive Director Kristin Proto. The Friends of the New Garden Trails is a committee of the White Clay Watershed Association, which is dedicated to the creation, preservation and protection of public trails in New Garden Township. “This generous donation from Aqua and the Essential Foundation is very much appreciated as it will help further the organizations mission of providing trails for township residents to walk, exercise, meet neighbors, appreciate nature, and explore local history. Donations and grants are essential to maintain and expand the trail system,” said Executive Committee Member and Grant Writer Don Peters.
New Garden is the eighth acquisition completed by Essential’s Aqua companies since December of 2019. Collectively, these acquisitions have added approximately 18,500 wastewater connections and 4,000 water connections to the company.
