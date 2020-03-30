|
20:06 | 30.03.2020
Estrella Media Teams Up with Top Regional Mexican Recording Artists to Launch “Cuídate,” an Emblematic Music Video for its #SiSePuede Community Empowerment Campaign
Estrella Media, Inc. a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., announced today that its radio group launched the music video “Cuídate” (Take Care of Yourself), as part of its #SiSePuede (Yes We Can) community empowerment campaign for COVID-19 prevention.
As an extension of its ongoing effort to keep the U.S. Latino community informed and encouraged during the coronavirus pandemic, Estrella Media’s radio group has added and launched “Cuídate,” a new musical collaboration with some of Regional Mexican music’s top recording artists. The song was penned and performed by Francisco “El Chulo” Rivera, featuring Luz Celeste, both former contestants on EstrellaTV’s hit talent competition show “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.”
“The project came together in a very organic manner. Before the song took shape, we knew it had to have a positive message of hope for our community. Our Estrella Media radio and TV production teams worked very closely with the artists who participated, and we are all very proud of the end result and the opportunity to share this with the community we serve,” stated Pepe Garza, director of programming, Que Buena Radio KBUE 94.3 FM/103.5 FM.
The “Cuídate” music video premiered on all of Estrella Media’s radio, TV and digital platforms on Thursday, March 26th and continues to be available on its digital and social media channels. The artists who collaborated on this effort include Los Huracanes del Norte, Pancho Barraza, Los Sebastianes, Carin León, Eden Muñoz of Calibre 50, Adrian Chaparro and Giovanni of Banda el Recodo.
The #SiSePuede campaign is part of Estrella Media’s ongoing social responsibility efforts to continue providing reliable news coverage for the community, which includes the latest safety protocols being recommended by government officials and the CDC to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19. Estrella Media’s community-first approach with the #SiSePuede campaign is also an opportunity to inspire the Latino community to stand together and remind them that in unity we can and will defeat this pandemic.
