The principal activities of Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) are design, development and deployment of wireless communications software and products.

Etherstack specialises in wireless technology. Specifically, Etherstack develops software for use in transceivers which enable the transceiver to communicate with a radio network and other transceivers.

Etherstack licenses its software and designs to companies who manufacture telecommunication equipment primarily for government public safety agencies and utilities.

Etherstack derives revenues from:

– Mission critical radio products and networks; these products may carry Etherstack brands or be sold as “white labelled” equipment (where customer puts its own brand on and sells under its own brand).

– Specialised tactical communications equipment.

– Technology licences and royalties; where Etherstack licenses its software and designs to companies who manufacture telecommunication equipment primarily for government public safety agencies and utilities.

– System solution sales; where Etherstack sells its products and software and then provides ongoing support services.

– Customisation and Integration services; and

– Ongoing Support services provided to the customer.

Etherstack has invested over $22 million into our suite of intellectual property assets over an extended period and has developed a substantial intellectual property portfolio that generates a diverse range of revenue streams from multiple technology areas, clients and regions, and from a mix of mature, new and emerging product lines.

Etherstack seeks to differentiate our Network offerings by:

– Focussing on specific industry sectors where our technology has a track record of uninterrupted performance such as government public safety services, electric utilities and mining & resources

– Providing local support in the Americas, Asia and Europe with global back up

– Ongoing investment in developing new capabilities such as unique “push-to-talk” over satellite and 4G/5G products aimed at the public safety market

Etherstack seeks to differentiate our Specialised Radio Product offerings by:

– Identifying and supplying market “gaps” where our products offer a competitive edge in terms of features, functions or price

– Leveraging small company agility to be first to market with innovative products

