Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) MEDIA RELEASE: Australian Defence Contract

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK), the Sydney based wireless technology company, has chalked up an early defence win with the Australian Department of Defence. The deal announced today is an opening $4.1m for technology and services as part of potential a multi-stage agreement. In July, the Morrison government announced an increase in defence spending to approximately $270 billion over the next 10 years. The focus in spending includes an expansion of personnel, equipment and an emphasis on Australian Industry Content and manufacturing. Etherstack has an impressive global footprint, maintaining offshore R&D facilities in Japan, the United States and the UK for over a decade, supporting its primary R&D group in Chippendale, NSW. The company manufactures specialist software defined radio products at high tech facilities in both Australia and Canada for deployment in tactical communications systems used by both public safety and defence organisations around the world. Better known for public safety network solutions and innovative technology licensing, 2020 has been an excellent year for Etherstack with a major digital radio network delivery for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as well as sealing a Global Teaming Agreement with Samsung. The teaming agreement with Samsung is to deliver first responder capabilities into new 4G and 5G networks being deployed globally by Samsung. Commenting on the Australian defence win, Anna Squires, Director of Etherstack’s Waveforms Division said, “Etherstack has been supplying technologies and services to defence organisations and radio manufacturers in Europe and North America for almost two decades. This Australian programme is a significant step towards building a long term relationship with the Australian Department of Defence through the supply of our unique wireless products.” Etherstack can claim a who’s who of the global defence industry as technology licensees for their secure communications solutions, including US, European and Japanese clients such as Harris, Thales, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, GDC4S, Raytheon, Cobham, NEC and direct business with a number of NATO member governments. Ms Squires continued, “This solution is highly replicable and represents a great export opportunity for Australia. We are already in discussions with multiple other countries to supply similar solutions to address their communications needs.”. To view today’s announcement, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2EGT7U80 About Etherstack Plc: Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack’s technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama. Contact:

