ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 13.07.2020
Etherstack Plc (ASX:ESK) Shareholder Presentation July 2020

Etherstack Plc (ASX:ESK) supplies wireless products and technologies to the essential communications industry globally in the form of finished products, digital radio network systems and technology licensed to other manufacturers for inclusion in their product lines.

The company derives a broad mix of revenues from technology licensing, manufacturing equipment, royalties and ongoing support revenues.

The company also delivers “turn key” digital radio networks to the public safety, electric utility, resource and defence sectors.

As a result, Etherstack’s revenues are closely coupled with government spending on infrastructure, public safety and defence.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZC94W5U8

About Etherstack Plc:

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack’s technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.

Contact:
Etherstack
David Carter, Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com

Media: Walbrook Investor Relations
Mr. Ben Knowles
T: +61 426 277 760
ben.knowles@walbrookir.com.au

Source:

Etherstack Plc

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

04:52 Uhr | 13.07.2020
Präsidentenwahl in Polen: Duda ...

04:50 Uhr | 13.07.2020
dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: ...

04:50 Uhr | 13.07.2020
dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Impressum

23:50 Uhr | 12.07.2020
ROUNDUP/Wahlkrimi in Polen: Das ...

23:36 Uhr | 12.07.2020
Wahl in Polen: Duda hält ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer