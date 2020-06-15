|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:30 | 15.06.2020
ETRN and EQM Announce Shareholder and Limited Partner Approval of Merger
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) and EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) announced that, at a special meeting held earlier today, the shareholders of ETRN approved the issuance of shares of ETRN’s common stock and shares of ETRN’s preferred stock (collectively, ETRN stock issuance) in connection with ETRN’s proposed merger (Merger) with EQM. More than 99% of the total votes cast at ETRN’s special meeting were voted in favor of approving the ETRN stock issuance.
In addition, at a special meeting held earlier today, EQM’s limited partners voted to approve the merger agreement in connection with the Merger. The holders of more than 83% of EQM’s outstanding limited partner interests voted in favor of approving the merger agreement, and more than 99% of the total votes cast at the special meeting were voted in favor of approving the merger agreement.
The Merger is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on June 17, 2020, at which time EQM’s common units will no longer be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. ETRN and EQM have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events. While ETRN and EQM consider these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond ETRN’s and EQM’s control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of ETRN’s and EQM’s respective businesses and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth in ETRN’s publicly filed reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including those set forth under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of ETRN’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may have been or may be updated by Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of ETRN’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and those set forth in EQM’s publicly filed reports with the SEC, including those set forth under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of EQM’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may have been or may be updated by Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of EQM’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. ETRN and EQM assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
