|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:03 | 10.03.2021
EU Beef and Veal Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights 2021-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “EU – Beef and Veal – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights. Update: COVID-19 Impact” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the beef market in the EU. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2030.
This report is designed for manufacturers, distributors, importers, and wholesalers, as well as for investors, consultants and advisors.
Data coverage:
Market volume and value
Per Capita consumption
Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
Production in the EU, split by region and country
Trade (exports and imports) in the EU
Export and import prices
Market trends, drivers and restraints
Key market players and their profiles
Country coverage:
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
Reasons to buy this report:
Take advantage of the latest data
Find deeper insights into current market developments
Discover vital success factors affecting the market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83cm0
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer