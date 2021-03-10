17:44 | 10.03.2021



EU Pig Meat Salted (Salted, In Brine, Dried Or Smoked) Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com



The “EU – Pig Meat Salted (Salted, In Brine, Dried Or Smoked) – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The market size for preserved pork in the European Union is estimated at $5.2B (2018), an increase of 3.5% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers’ margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

Over the period under review, preserved pork consumption, however, continues to indicate a temperate setback. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2013 with an increase of 5.6% against the previous year. The level of preserved pork consumption peaked at $6.8B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, consumption failed to regain its momentum.

