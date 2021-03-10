17:32 | 10.03.2021

EU Silver Ores and Concentrates Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “EU – Silver Ores and Concentrates – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report concentrates on the EU silver ore market, providing an in-depth survey and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry. The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term forecast uncovers market prospects. The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of current opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures. This report is designed for manufacturers, distributors, importers, and wholesalers, as well as for investors, consultants and advisors.

Countries coverage:

EU(28) – the report contains statistical data for 28 European countries and includes detailed profiles of the largest consuming and producing countries (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom).

In this report, you can find information that helps you to make informed decisions on the following issues:

1. How to diversify your business and benefit from new market opportunities 2. How to load your idle production capacity 3. How to boost your sales on overseas markets 4. How to increase your profit margins 5. How to make your supply chain more sustainable 6. How to reduce your production and supply chain costs 7. How to outsource production to other countries 8. How to prepare your business for global expansion

Data coverage:

Silver ore market size and value; EU production, split by EU Member States; Silver ore production by type; Profiles of the leading companies; EU trade (intra and extra); Prices for silver ore (producer, import and export); Trade structure and market channels; Silver ore market outlook to 2025; Per Capita Consumption. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrxg4k

