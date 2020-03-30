|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:04 | 30.03.2020
Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Control Method; End User Industry; and Country – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Control Method; End User Industry; and Country” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The European region accounted for the largest market share in the emergency shutdown system market by region owing to its significantly large customer base and notable awareness among small and medium enterprise owners.
The growing trend of industrial control systems through technology enabled across multiple industry verticals is also expected to encourage the adoption among considerably large small and medium enterprise across different industry verticals. Thus, the market is anticipated to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the emergency shutdown system market players during the coming years.
On the basis of component, the European emergency shutdown systems market was led by the safety valves segment in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, thereby accounting for decent share of the total market by 2027. Safety valves are a part of a safety shutdown valve (SSV) control systems that offer fail-safe shutdown of flow in case the pressure in the flow line crosses a particular range.
Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe emergency shutdown system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies
Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 Europe PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
4.5 Premium Insight
5.1.1 Stringent Rules and Regulation for Safety Purpose
5.1.2 Increase in Industrial application and Manufacturing Processes
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 High Design and Development Cost for SMEs
5.3 Opportunities
5.3.1 Advancement in ESD with IoT
5.4 Trends
5.4.1 Automation in Emergency Shutdown System
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6.2 Europe Emergency shutdown system Market Forecast and Analysis
7.2 Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Breakdown, by Component, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Switches
7.4 Sensors
7.5 Programmable Safety Systems
7.6 Safety Valves
7.7 Actuators
7.8 Other Components
8.2 Europe Emergency Shutdown System Market Breakdown, by Control Method, 2018 and 2027
8.3 Pneumatic
8.4 Electrical
8.5 Fibre-optic
8.6 Hydraulic
9.2 Europe Emergency Shutdown System Market Breakdown, by End-User Industry, 2018 and 2027
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Refining
9.5 Power Generation
9.6 Chemicals
9.7 Others
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development
11.4 Merger and Acquisition
ABB Ltd.
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Company
Honeywell International Inc.
National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
Cameron International Corporation
OMRON Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4tjif
