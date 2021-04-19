17:29 | 21.12.2021

Europe Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market Report 2021-2025 – Growing Industrial Waste and Growing Investments in Smart Waste Recycling – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe is poised to grow by $6.98 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6%. This study identifies the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial waste recycling and services market growth in Europe during the next few years. The market is driven by growing industrial waste and growing investments in smart waste recycling. The report on the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis includes service and type segments. The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial waste recycling and services market vendors in Europe that include Biffa Plc, Fortum Oyj, Kuusakoski Group Oy, Marius Pedersen a.s., Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS, Ragn-Sells Group, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. Also, the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments Comparison by Service Collection service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Recycling service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Incineration service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Landfill service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Waste type

Market segments Comparison by Waste type Construction waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Mining and quarrying waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Manufacturing waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Energy waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Waste type

Customer landscape

Overview Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Biffa Plc Fortum Oyj Kuusakoski Group Oy Marius Pedersen a.s. Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS Ragn-Sells Group REMONDIS SE and Co. KG SUEZ SA VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

