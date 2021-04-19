|
17:29 | 21.12.2021
Europe Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market Report 2021-2025 – Growing Industrial Waste and Growing Investments in Smart Waste Recycling – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe is poised to grow by $6.98 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6%.
This study identifies the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial waste recycling and services market growth in Europe during the next few years. The market is driven by growing industrial waste and growing investments in smart waste recycling.
The report on the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis includes service and type segments.
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial waste recycling and services market vendors in Europe that include Biffa Plc, Fortum Oyj, Kuusakoski Group Oy, Marius Pedersen a.s., Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS, Ragn-Sells Group, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA.
Also, the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Service
Collection service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Recycling service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Incineration service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Landfill service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Comparison by Waste type
Construction waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mining and quarrying waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Energy waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Waste type
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Biffa Plc
Fortum Oyj
Kuusakoski Group Oy
Marius Pedersen a.s.
Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS
Ragn-Sells Group
REMONDIS SE and Co. KG
SUEZ SA
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
