17:29 | 21.12.2021
Europe Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market Report 2021-2025 – Growing Industrial Waste and Growing Investments in Smart Waste Recycling – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe is poised to grow by $6.98 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6%.

This study identifies the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial waste recycling and services market growth in Europe during the next few years. The market is driven by growing industrial waste and growing investments in smart waste recycling.

The report on the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis includes service and type segments.

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial waste recycling and services market vendors in Europe that include Biffa Plc, Fortum Oyj, Kuusakoski Group Oy, Marius Pedersen a.s., Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS, Ragn-Sells Group, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA.

Also, the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments

Comparison by Service

Collection service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Recycling service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Incineration service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Landfill service – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service
Market Segmentation by Waste type
Market segments

Comparison by Waste type

Construction waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining and quarrying waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy waste – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Waste type
Customer landscape
Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Biffa Plc

Fortum Oyj

Kuusakoski Group Oy

Marius Pedersen a.s.

Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS

Ragn-Sells Group

REMONDIS SE and Co. KG

SUEZ SA

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr6wgj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005563/en/

