Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Report 2020: Rising Usage of VFDs & Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market By Type (Alternating Current, Direct Current and Servo Variable Frequency Drives), By End-User, By Power Range, By Voltage, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The European Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The key factors anticipated to drive the European Variable Frequency Drive Market include rising usage of VFDs across major industry verticals, rapid industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, growing investments on infrastructural development along with shifting focus on energy efficiency are some other factors responsible for driving the market growth in the region. In addition to this, major applications of VFD include conveyors, utility pumps, fans, grinders, air compressors, fans, blowers, cooling tower fans, chippers among others, which is anticipated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the next five years. However, the factor that might hamper the growth of the European Variable Frequency Drive Market during the forecast period is the high cost of deployment. Based on type, the market can be segmented into alternating current, direct current and servo variable frequency drives. Out of which, the AC segment dominated the market until 2019 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period attributable to the surging demand of AC drives as they require less maintenance and are more efficient. Major players operating in the European Variable Frequency Drive Market include ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Se, General Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Crompton Greaves, Fuji Electric Co, Toshiba and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.1.1. By Value 5.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.2.1. By Type (Alternating Current, Direct Current and Servo Variable Frequency Drives) 5.2.2. By End-User (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Power Generation and Infrastructure) 5.2.3. By Power Range (Micro Power Drives, Low Power Drives, Medium Power Drives and High-Power Drives) 5.2.4. By Voltage (Low Voltage Variable Frequency Drives and Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives) 5.2.5. By Application (Pumps, Extruders, Conveyors, Compressors and Others) 5.2.6. By Country 5.2.7. By Company (2019) 5.3. Product Market Map

6. Germany Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By Type 6.2.2. By End-User 6.2.3. By Power Range 6.2.4. By Application

7. France Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 8. United Kingdom Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 9. Italy Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 10. Spain Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 11. Russia Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 12. Poland Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers 13.2. Challenges

14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook 15.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies) 15.2.1. ABB Ltd. 15.2.2. Rockwell Automation 15.2.3. Siemens AG 15.2.4. Schneider Electric Se 15.2.5. General Electric 15.2.6. Hitachi 15.2.7. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd 15.2.8. Crompton Greaves 15.2.9. Fuji Electric Co 15.2.10. Toshiba

16. Strategic Recommendations

