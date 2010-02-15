|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:16 | 29.09.2020
Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Report 2020: Rising Usage of VFDs & Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market By Type (Alternating Current, Direct Current and Servo Variable Frequency Drives), By End-User, By Power Range, By Voltage, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The European Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The key factors anticipated to drive the European Variable Frequency Drive Market include rising usage of VFDs across major industry verticals, rapid industrialization and urbanization.
Moreover, growing investments on infrastructural development along with shifting focus on energy efficiency are some other factors responsible for driving the market growth in the region. In addition to this, major applications of VFD include conveyors, utility pumps, fans, grinders, air compressors, fans, blowers, cooling tower fans, chippers among others, which is anticipated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the next five years.
However, the factor that might hamper the growth of the European Variable Frequency Drive Market during the forecast period is the high cost of deployment.
Based on type, the market can be segmented into alternating current, direct current and servo variable frequency drives. Out of which, the AC segment dominated the market until 2019 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period attributable to the surging demand of AC drives as they require less maintenance and are more efficient.
Major players operating in the European Variable Frequency Drive Market include ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Se, General Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Crompton Greaves, Fuji Electric Co, Toshiba and others.
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021-2025
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Alternating Current, Direct Current and Servo Variable Frequency Drives)
5.2.2. By End-User (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Power Generation and Infrastructure)
5.2.3. By Power Range (Micro Power Drives, Low Power Drives, Medium Power Drives and High-Power Drives)
5.2.4. By Voltage (Low Voltage Variable Frequency Drives and Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives)
5.2.5. By Application (Pumps, Extruders, Conveyors, Compressors and Others)
5.2.6. By Country
5.2.7. By Company (2019)
5.3. Product Market Map
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type
6.2.2. By End-User
6.2.3. By Power Range
6.2.4. By Application
13.2. Challenges
15.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
15.2.1. ABB Ltd.
15.2.2. Rockwell Automation
15.2.3. Siemens AG
15.2.4. Schneider Electric Se
15.2.5. General Electric
15.2.6. Hitachi
15.2.7. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
15.2.8. Crompton Greaves
15.2.9. Fuji Electric Co
15.2.10. Toshiba
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer