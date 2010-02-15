ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:16 | 29.09.2020
Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Report 2020: Rising Usage of VFDs & Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market By Type (Alternating Current, Direct Current and Servo Variable Frequency Drives), By End-User, By Power Range, By Voltage, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The European Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The key factors anticipated to drive the European Variable Frequency Drive Market include rising usage of VFDs across major industry verticals, rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Moreover, growing investments on infrastructural development along with shifting focus on energy efficiency are some other factors responsible for driving the market growth in the region. In addition to this, major applications of VFD include conveyors, utility pumps, fans, grinders, air compressors, fans, blowers, cooling tower fans, chippers among others, which is anticipated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the next five years.

However, the factor that might hamper the growth of the European Variable Frequency Drive Market during the forecast period is the high cost of deployment.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into alternating current, direct current and servo variable frequency drives. Out of which, the AC segment dominated the market until 2019 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period attributable to the surging demand of AC drives as they require less maintenance and are more efficient.

Major players operating in the European Variable Frequency Drive Market include ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Se, General Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Crompton Greaves, Fuji Electric Co, Toshiba and others.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Alternating Current, Direct Current and Servo Variable Frequency Drives)

5.2.2. By End-User (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Power Generation and Infrastructure)

5.2.3. By Power Range (Micro Power Drives, Low Power Drives, Medium Power Drives and High-Power Drives)

5.2.4. By Voltage (Low Voltage Variable Frequency Drives and Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives)

5.2.5. By Application (Pumps, Extruders, Conveyors, Compressors and Others)

5.2.6. By Country

5.2.7. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map
6. Germany Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By End-User

6.2.3. By Power Range

6.2.4. By Application
7. France Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 8. United Kingdom Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 9. Italy Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 10. Spain Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 11. Russia Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 12. Poland Variable Frequency Drive Market Outlook 13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

15.2.1. ABB Ltd.

15.2.2. Rockwell Automation

15.2.3. Siemens AG

15.2.4. Schneider Electric Se

15.2.5. General Electric

15.2.6. Hitachi

15.2.7. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

15.2.8. Crompton Greaves

15.2.9. Fuji Electric Co

15.2.10. Toshiba
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsyg44
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005883/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:18 Uhr | 29.09.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Corona-Programm der EU ...

17:16 Uhr | 29.09.2020
Feiern in öffentlichen Räumen ...

17:13 Uhr | 29.09.2020
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: ...

17:12 Uhr | 29.09.2020
Argentinien wirbt um Investitionen ...

17:05 Uhr | 29.09.2020
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer