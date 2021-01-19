13:23 | 19.01.2021

European Irrigation Automation Market (2020 to 2026) – by Application, Irrigation Type, Type, Component and Country – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Europe Irrigation Automation Market By Application, By Irrigation Type, By Type, By Component, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Europe Irrigation Automation Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). From the past few years, it is observed that there has been a shift in the irrigation process from manual to automatic systems. Feedback based approaches united with automated systems have allowed more efficient and effective handling of resources compared to the traditional irrigation systems. Automatic irrigation involves the incorporation of hardware components, like controllers, sensors, sprinklers, valves, and other components, in order to build an automated system for both agricultural and non-agricultural applications. These automatic systems facilitate the user to adjust the irrigation process depending on the real-time data, volume, time, and computer-based systems that help to control the watering. Furthermore, irrigation automation systems are frequently used in a massive irrigated area, which is further divided into small segments that are termed as irrigation blocks. These segments are then watered in sequence in order to match the discharge that is available from the water source. The market is likely to show an incremental rise in demand owing to an increase in water scarcity conditions and a changing trend concerning the mechanization of agricultural processes in the world. Growing water crisis along with random and unpredictable rainfall patterns is markedly hindering the use of traditional agrarian irrigation techniques, therefore it is accelerating the demand for the use of more advanced irrigation techniques that were adopted for cultivation globally. Irrigation automation systems require no or minimum manual intervention in addition to surveillance. Similarly, these automation systems also minimize the wastage of water, labor costs, and constant monitoring. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Agricultural and Non-Agricultural. Agricultural Segment is further classified across Open Fields and Greenhouses & Others. Based on Irrigation Type, the market is segmented into Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation and Surface Irrigation & Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Time-based, Volume-based, Realtime-based and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

The Toro Company Valmont Industries, Inc. Lindsay Corporation Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.) Hunter Industries, Inc. Rain Bird Corporation Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Rubicon Water Galcon Ltd. Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic)

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction 2.1.1 Overview 2.1.2 Executive Summary 2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario 2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market 2.2.1 Market Drivers 2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis – Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix 3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments 3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements 3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions 3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions 3.3 Top Winning Strategies 3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020) 3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019, Jan – 2020, Oct) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Application

4.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Agricultural Market by Country 4.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type 4.2.1 Europe Open Fields Irrigation Automation Market by Country 4.2.2 Europe Greenhouses & Others Irrigation Automation Market by Country 4.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Non-Agricultural Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

5.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Drip Irrigation Market by Country 5.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Sprinkler Irrigation Market by Country 5.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Surface Irrigation & Others Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Type

6.1 Europe Time-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country 6.2 Europe Volume-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country 6.3 Europe Realtime-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country 6.4 Europe Other Type Irrigation Automation Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Component

7.1 Europe Controllers Irrigation Automation Market by Country 7.2 Europe Sensors Irrigation Automation Market by Country 7.3 Europe Valves Irrigation Automation Market by Country 7.4 Europe Sprinklers Irrigation Automation Market by Country 7.5 Europe Others Irrigation Automation Market by Country

Chapter 8. Europe Irrigation Automation Market by Country

8.1 Germany Irrigation Automation Market 8.2 UK Irrigation Automation Market 8.3 France Irrigation Automation Market 8.4 Russia Irrigation Automation Market 8.5 Spain Irrigation Automation Market 8.6 Italy Irrigation Automation Market 8.7 Rest of Europe Irrigation Automation Market

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

