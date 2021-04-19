|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:09 | 15.06.2021
European Solar Panel Recycling Market to Grow Annually by 19% from 2020 to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Europe solar panel recycling market accounted for $49.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 19.0% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the growing demand for clean energy, increasing growing adoption of solar power, and rising support of the government toward sustainable development.
Highlighted with 31 tables and 37 figures, this 90-page report “Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe solar panel recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides an estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of the European market is forecast using an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account COVID-19. The balanced projection is used to quantify the European solar panel recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Process, Panel Type, Shelf Life, and Country.
Thermal Recycling
Laser Recycling
Chemical Recycling
Other Processes
Polycrystalline Solar Panels
Thin Film Solar Panels
Normal Loss
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Process, Panel Type, and Shelf Life over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Process
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Panel Type
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Shelf Life
6 European Market 2020-2027 by Country
7 Competitive Landscape
EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.
First Solar Inc.
Interco Trading Inc.
PV Cycle a.i.s.b.l.
Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.
Reiling GmbH & Co. KG
REMA PV System AS
Rinovasol GMBH
Sharp Corporation
Silcontel Ltd.
SunPower Corporation
Trina Solar Co., Ltd.
Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7nkhw
