16:00 | 07.01.2021

EV Proponent, Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, Reserves Units of the World’s First All-Electric Commercial Pickup, the Endurance™ From Lordstown Motors

Today, Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, a leading, national fleet management company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, announced another major step on its continued mission to help clients evolve their fleets and improve their ROI with electric vehicles (EVs). Mike Albert Fleet Solutions has entered into an agreement with Lordstown Motors, based in Lordstown, Ohio, for delivery of a significant quantity of the Lordstown Endurance pickup model on behalf of their clients who want work trucks that are more efficient, safer and more productive on the job than internal combustion engine trucks. “We are very excited about forming this new working relationship with EV manufacturer, Lordstown Motors. Like us, they firmly believe EVs are the very near and bright future for a growing number of commercial fleets. And Lordstown Motors has the perfect prototype to prove it. The Endurance pickup is truly ‘built for work’ as Lordstown Motors touts. Its innovative, all-electric in-wheel drive system with four hub motors and integrated software really caught our attention and set the Endurance apart from other EV pickups we’ve seen,” said Jeff Hart, president of Mike Albert Fleet Solutions. “For many years, we’ve been helping several of our clients, from coast to coast, make the transition to electric cars and vans in industries like car-sharing, ridesharing, taxis, black cars, municipalities, transportation as a service and car subscription services. And now, with the production of the Endurance fully up and running within the next year or so, we look forward to assisting our clients who need powerful, smart-tech, zero-emission, hyper-efficient, revenue-generating work trucks in their fleets,” said Hart. As a leader in electric light duty trucks, Lordstown Motors is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of fleet vehicles, founded with the purpose of transforming Ohio’s Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The Endurance’s revolutionary use of an in-wheel hub motor design is expected to improve performance, efficiency, and safety, while providing a significant reduction in total cost of ownership. Lordstown will be the only manufacturer of full-size electric pickup trucks focused exclusively on the large commercial fleet market and is expected to be the first to come to market with the innovative hub motor design. “‘Ride with Lordstown’ is not just a company slogan or catchphrase – it is the representation of a movement designed to empower the spirit of innovation in all of us,” said Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors. “The growth of that movement in Voltage Valley rests in the prioritization of the needs of our community of partners, like Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, leading to the revitalization of the sustainable, electric technology for the region and beyond.” Mike Albert Fleet Solutions is one of the top leaders in fleet electrification and EV fleet management, nationwide. The EV team at Mike Albert Fleet Solutions has developed strong relationships with EV manufacturers and has acquired extensive EV product knowledge through experience and research. Their expertise includes: Flexible financing terms for EVs Monetization of EV incentives, grants and tax credits TCO and ROI data collection and reporting for EV fleets Assistance with charging needs via charging infrastructure and consultation partners To learn more about fleet electrification and EV fleet management, visit mikealbert.com.

About Mike Albert

Mike Albert is a future-focused mobility company, 63 years in the making, that’s home to three business units – Fleet Solutions, Sales & Service and Rental. Mike Albert is proudly rooted in Cincinnati, Ohio, but serves clients nationwide. Whether you need the ways and means to transport people, products or services, Mike Albert associates pride themselves on matching you with the right vehicles, financing and services to help you achieve your goals today and tomorrow. Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, a top 10 national fleet management company, offers end-to-end services including vehicle acquisition and remarketing, leasing and financing, maintenance management, fuel management, telematics data and truck and van equipment and branding. Mike Albert Fleet Solutions serves fleets of any size, in any industry, including service contracting, pest control, construction, food and beverage, delivery, grounds management and municipalities.

About Lordstown Motors Corp.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio’s Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world’s first full-size, all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market. For additional information visit www.lordstownmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: our limited operating history and our significant projected funding needs; risks associated with the conversion and retooling of our facility and ramp up of production; our inability to obtain orders from customers and potential customers’ inability to integrate our electric vehicles into their existing fleets; our inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric pickup truck market; our inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect our intellectual property rights. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Lordstown Motors Corp. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005017/en/